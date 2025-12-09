Will Philip Rivers Play vs. Seahawks In Week 15? Latest Update on Colts QB After Unretirement

The Indianapolis Colts just got a huge boost of hope after their main quarterback, Daniel Jones, went out for the rest of the season because of a severe Achilles tendon injury. On Tuesday, the Colts made a surprising move: they signed former star quarterback Philip Rivers to their practice squad.

The biggest question now is whether the veteran QB will actually be playing in this week’s game against the Seattle Seahawks. And the answer to it, in short, is: It’s possible! As per NFL insider, Jordan Schultz:

“The idea that Philip Rivers could be the Colts’ starting QB **this week** vs the Seahawks is not out of the question at this moment. Throwing the ball and arm strength were not an issue in his workout, per a source. Wed. and Thu. will tell the full story.”

Despite his five-year absence from the game, the idea that Rivers, who is 44, could play this weekend against the Seattle Seahawks is very much alive. According to insider Adam Schefter, the Colts aren’t making a quick decision. They plan to observe how Rivers feels and performs during Wednesday and Thursday’s practices, and then they’ll determine their quarterback plan from there.

The reason why the Colts believe Rivers can get back up to speed quickly is his history with the organization. Rivers spent his last NFL season with the Colts in 2020. He has a long history with Colts Head Coach Shane Steichen, who was the offensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Chargers when Rivers was with that team.

Over a remarkable 17-year career, Philip Rivers proved to be a durable and prolific quarterback. He stepped onto the field for 244 games, achieving a 64.9% completion rate. His impressive passing statistics include 63,440 yards, an outstanding 421 touchdowns, though he also threw 209 interceptions. While known primarily for his arm, he chipped in with 601 rushing yards and three rushing scores. Rivers’ consistent excellence earned him eight Pro Bowl selections.

This existing knowledge of the system is a huge advantage in the upcoming week’s game; what remains to be seen is his physical ability.

If not Rivers, then which other players can enter the week 15 week as a QB?

The Indianapolis Colts really need a new quarterback because their main player, Jones, got a serious, season-ending injury in Week 14. The backup quarterback, Riley Leonard (who is a rookie), also got hurt during their recent loss against the Jaguars. It’s uncertain if he can play in Week 15.

Their former top draft pick, Anthony Richardson, has been out since October with an eye injury he got in a strange accident during warmups.

If Leonard cannot play in Week 15, the Colts would have to find someone quickly to start against the Seattle Seahawks. Rivers is a good option because he knows the team’s offense well from when he played for them before.

But in case Leonard can play in Week 15, Rivers would be a backup to help the rookie. They also have Brett Rypien on their practice squad, who could start instead. To get a final update on the Colts QB, we shall have to wait until Thursday.