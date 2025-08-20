Dan Quinn Accepts Huge Loss for Commanders After Getting Bad News on Terry McLaurin

Head Coach Dan Quinn managed the storminess with serenity. “There’s just a lot of moving parts this time of year. Those things take place,” Quinn said, as relayed by the team’s official transcript. Quinn now finds himself bracing for a gut punch: the loss of a key playmaker who had become central to the Commanders’ offensive identity.

“If I have a chance when things come up, especially during this time of year, where I can bring them together and discuss things, I want them to hear those things from me first.” His words came at a time when Washington is tiptoeing on a tightrope, balancing an impending contract cloud and roster uncertainty. NFL sources confirmed what Washington fans had long suspected in hushed tones: Dan Quinn and the Commanders are preparing to part ways with Brian Robinson Jr., the 26-year-old running back who had the best season of his emerging career last year.

Though the reason is less about his performance and more about the business. Robinson negotiated major escalators in his rookie contract, driving his 2025 salary close to $3 million. For most players, that’s a well-deserved bonus. But for front offices, it can be interpreted differently.

As explained by NFL Insider Ian Rapoport, “This is starting running back in the NFL, who now seems very much available. It seems like teams have sort of gotten their hands around. Nothing happened. It’s just they’re not going to extend them.” Robinson’s availability isn’t evidence of decline; it’s merely the fact of a franchise opting to wipe its slate clean.

For Robinson, the numbers are all too plain on paper. Signed in 2022 as a third-round Alabama selection, he signed a four-year rookie contract for slightly more than $5 million. By 2025, his cap hit balloons to $3.6 million, 1.2 percent of Washington’s payroll, with $3.4 million cash owed this year. He’s made about $5 million in four years, but this year alone is responsible for almost two-thirds of that total.

As Ian Rapoport said, ” It’s great. You want money. Money is awesome. But some teams look at that and they go, actually, maybe that salary’s a little bit too high. So maybe it might be a situation where the Commanders take on some salary in order to trade him, get a draft pick or get a pick swap.” Even though Robinson accumulated almost 800 rushing yards and 8 touchdowns last year, he now more resembles a tradable commodity than a franchise foundation.

The Commanders’ roster shuffling in August highlights the churn. The team signed veteran tackle George Fant to address the offensive line on Aug. 19. They had waived injured defensive end Viliami Fehoko days before. Cycling through depth signings such as safety Daryl Worley and receiver River Cracraft. Even wideout Mike Strachan was released to accommodate. The signal is clear: Quinn and GM Adam Peters are overhauling the roster quickly, shedding space and rebalancing priorities. Robinson’s growing contract and the choice not to renew him fall into this trend of fiscal sensibility.

Quinn’s struggle with Terry McLaurin continues

If losing Robinson was painful, the whispers surrounding Terry McLaurin were downright unsettling. Reports surfaced this week that Washington quietly floated a blockbuster trade proposal to the Pittsburgh Steelers: McLaurin in exchange for tight end Pat Freiermuth and a second-round pick. The rumor, shared by a former NFL assistant GM on 93.7 The Fan, was quickly laughed off by Pittsburgh. But its very existence hints at the depth of Washington’s desperation.

via Imago December 1st 2024: Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin 17 reacts after the NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Tennessee Titans and the Washington Commanders in Landover, MD. /CSM – ZUMAc04_ 20241201_zma_c04_515 Copyright: xReggiexHildredx

For the Steelers, the math was easy. They already have DK Metcalf, Calvin Austin III, and Roman Wilson at wide receiver, along with a tight end corps headed by Freiermuth. Giving up a young playmaker and a top draft pick for a 29-year-old receiver in his prime on the cusp of commanding top of the market money didn’t make sense. According to sources, it would have been financially unwise, and the Steelers waved him off right away as well. However, the Commanders’ proposal exposed their desperation.

McLaurin has been holding out due to a contract dispute and requested a trade a few weeks ago after negotiations seemed to stall. He’s entering the final year of his three-year, $69.6 million extension—worth an average of $23.2 million annually—which he signed in late June 2022. Moreover, Washington is dealing with cap stress, contract clogs, and a requirement to redefine their offense. All this adds to Quinn’s struggles.

Robinson’s impending departure hurts enough. Dumping McLaurin’s uncertainty adds to the pressure. However, Quinn’s motto of hearing it from him first is now truly tested. He needs to keep together a locker room that is shaken by fiscal chess games while convincing his players they’re not pawns in the game.