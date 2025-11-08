Commanders Silent as President Donald Trump Wants $3.7B Washington DC Stadium Named After Him

As the Washington Commanders prepare to host the Detroit Lions at Northwest Stadium, the team’s ownership anticipates conversations with President Donald Trump about their new stadium and the fact that Trump wants it named after him. However, there have been no formal communications to date.

“The Commanders are declining comment,” reporter Jonathan Jones mentioned on X. His report is in line with what The Athletic and ESPN have shared so far.

On Saturday, a Commanders spokesperson declined to comment when ESPN reached out. And The Athletic revealed that a spokesperson for D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser’s office also declined a statement. Plus, a spokesperson for D.C. Council Chair Phil Mendelson did not respond when contacted by email. However, as per ESPN’s report, Trump has back-channel communications with a member of the Commanders’ ownership group, which is led by Josh Harris. The ownership group includes 20 limited partners.

Regardless, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt wrote in a statement:

“That would surely be a beautiful name, as it was President Trump who made the rebuilding of the new stadium possible.”

The D.C. Council had approved a $3.8 billion deal to build a closed stadium on the site of the old Robert F. Kennedy Memorial Stadium in September. That included a mixed-use development and thousands of affordable housing units. This deal was the climax of several years of lobbying efforts and previous failed attempts by the Commanders to relocate to the District.

In fact, it wasn’t until Harris bought the team from former owner Daniel Snyder that these discussions truly began.

Trump’s desire to have the $3.7 billion stadium named after him comes after the Commanders prepare to return to the RFK Stadium site, which previously served as their home from 1961 through 1996. The new 65,000-seat domed venue is scheduled to open in 2030. But here’s an issue with Trump’s ambition:

Sure, the team owns the rights to sell a commercial stadium sponsorship, but they cannot decide to name the stadium after an individual. After all, the land is controlled by the National Park Service, and the District of Columbia Council is going to lease the venue under legislation it approved in September.

That being said, Trump oversees the federal agencies responsible for environmental and land-use approvals at the RFK site. And that could help him. Although it will be interesting to see what happens next, the Washington Commanders are not just preparing for Week 10 but also for Trump’s presence.

What Commanders have to say about Donald Trump’s attendance?

The Washington Commanders’ game against the Detroit Lions this Sunday in Maryland is going to be a big deal because President Donald Trump is planning to attend it. The team, through President Mark Clouse, announced they are honored to host the POTUS for the NFL’s “Salute to Service” event, which pays tribute to the military veterans. Sharing his thoughts with the media, Clouse said:

“We are honored to welcome President Trump to the game as we celebrate those who have served and continue to serve our country.

“The entire Commanders organization is proud to participate in the NFL’s league-wide Salute to Service initiative, recognizing the dedication and sacrifice of our nation’s veterans, active-duty service members, and their families this Sunday.”

It will be the first NFL game Trump has attended since February.

He will be seated in the Commanders’ owners’ suite alongside the team’s managing partner, Josh Harris, as per several reports. Interestingly, Trump has an extensive history with the Commanders. Back in May, alongside Harris, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser, he announced that Washington, D.C. would host the 2027 NFL Draft.