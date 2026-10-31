Commanders Dealt Major Blow as Starting DT Daron Payne Suffers Season-Ending Injury

The Washington Commanders will face the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 8, but they are set to enter the matchup without several key players, including a key absence on the defensive line. During Friday’s practice, veteran defensive tackle Daron Payne reportedly suffered a significant foot injury. The Commanders initially listed the 29-year-old as questionable for Sunday’s game.

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However, ESPN’s Adam Schefter has now reported that Payne will miss the remainder of the season with a season-ending injury. The update comes just a day after Washington added him to its injury report with a questionable designation for the Week 8 matchup.

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Per reports, Payne suffered the injury during the Commanders’ Friday practice on October 30, as Washington prepared for the Eagles’ matchup. At the same time, however, the team didn’t disclose the exact play or movement that caused the injury. Subsequently, the Commanders added Payne to its injury report with a foot issue, as he participated on a limited basis during the practice.

Things escalated later that evening when NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Payne’s injury is significant enough to sideline him for the foreseeable future, with a stint on injured reserve likely. Meanwhile, the Associated Press reported that initial X-rays showed a significant injury. Further medical evaluations were planned to establish the full extent of the damage.

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Now, Daron Payne’s foot injury has ended the rest of his 2026 season. After the DT went down with injury, head coach Dan Quinn valued his “strength inside, his power, and oftentimes that’s where he wins on whether it’s pass rush or [tackles for a loss]. But some of the dirty work doesn’t go in a stat, but you can definitely feel it.”

A former first-round pick of the 2018 NFL draft, Daron Payne has been efficient for the Commanders’ defensive line. Across his NFL career, the 29-year-old defensive tackle has recorded 38 sacks, 446 combined tackles, and 242 solo tackles. In the first six games of the 2026 season, Payne started every game and recorded 1 sack, 14 combined tackles, and 7 solo tackles.

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Meanwhile, Payne started every game from 2020 through 2024 and missed only a couple of games during the 2025 season. However, in the final year of his four-year, $90 million contract, the defensive tackle will now be sidelined for the remainder of the 2026 season.

That said, while the Commanders have depth at defensive end with Deatrich Wise Jr. and Charles Omenihu, the team is heading into the Week 8 matchup with multiple injuries on the roster. Per reports, starting defensive end Javon Kinlaw has already been ruled out for the Eagles matchup.

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At the same time, Terry McLaurin, Javontae Jean-Baptiste, and Jacory Croskey-Merritt are currently on the injured reserve. Washington currently sits at 1-4-1 ahead of the Eagles matchup. Certainly, Sunday’s game is set to be pivotal for the team as well as Coach Quinn.