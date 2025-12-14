Final Injury Report For Commanders vs Giants: Will Deebo Samuel, Theo Johnson Play in Week 15 Game?

For the Giants and Commanders, the Week 15 injury report reads more like a casualty list. In a season of disappointment for both NFC East clubs, this Week 15 rematch carries high-stakes implications, not for the playoffs, which are officially out of reach, but for securing a premier position in the 2026 NFL Draft order.
Earning a strong 2026 draft position hinges on both the Commanders and the Giants delivering solid on-field performances. Yet, the extensive injury reports for both teams make predicting an outcome a risky bet. Before we break down the injury list, let’s quickly take a look at the 2025 season for the Commanders and Giants game play.
Both the Giants and the Commanders enter their second divisional meeting reeling from extended losing streaks. The Giants, who have been installed as a rare favorite for just the second time this season, will look to avenge their 21-6 Week 1 loss to the Commanders.
The Giants‘ defensive woes are particularly stark; through Week 13, the unit ranks among the league’s worst by conceding a steep 28.2 points per game. Their offense, while averaging 21.5 points per contest, still sits in the bottom third of the NFL.
The visiting Commanders are facing similar issues, with their defense proving one of the least effective at preventing yardage, giving up an average of 382.5 total yards per game. The Commanders’ offense has been slightly more productive, averaging 327.5 total yards per contest, placing them in the middle of the pack league-wide.
Deebo Samuel and Theo Johnson’s injury status before their Week 15 game
The Commanders have a total of nine players on their current injury list, while the Giants have a much longer list with 18 injured players. Most of these players are already confirmed out or have a questionable status for the upcoming game. Below is the complete list of every player and their injury status.
Washington Commanders
Due to an illness, Commanders wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr.’s status has changed to questionable for Sunday. This late-breaking news means he might not be available to play the Giants. If Samuel is inactive, players like Noah Brown and Treylon Burks are expected to step up and receive extra playing time.
#WASvsNYG game status
— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) December 12, 2025
Check out the Commanders’ injury list.
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Game Status
|Jayden Daniels
|QB
|Left Elbow
|OUT
|Drake Jackson
|DE
|Groin/Knee
|OUT
|Jonathan Jones
|CB
|Rib
|OUT
|Chris Rodriguez Jr.
|RB
|Groin
|QUESTIONABLE
|Deebo Samuel
|WR
|Illness
|QUESTIONABLE
|George Fant
|OT
|Knee
|Full participation in practice
|Noah Brown
|WR
|Groin
|Did not practice
|Bobby Wagner
|MLB
|Knee
|Full participation in practice
|Terry McLaurin
|WR
|NIR-Rest
|Did not practice
New York Giants
After dealing with a toe injury earlier this week, Giants player Theo Johnson returned to full practice on Friday and is not listed on the injury report for Sunday’s game. This means he is healthy and ready to play against the Commanders.
Check out the Giants’ injury list:
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Game Status
|D.J Davidson
|DL
|Illness
|QUESTIONABLE
|Victor Dimukeje
|OLB
|Knee
|OUT
|Jamie Gillan
|P
|Left Knee
|DOUBTFUL
|Nic Jones
|CB
|Shoulder
|OUT
|Rakeem Nunez-Roches
|DL
|Ankle
|OUT
|Gunner Olszewki
|WR
|Concussion
|QUESTIONABLE
|Kayvon Thibodeaux
|OLB
|Shoulder
|OUT
|Greg Van Roten
|G
|Shoulder
|–
|Theo Johnson
|TE
|Toe
|–
|Korie Black
|CB
|Biceps
|–
|Beaux Collins
|WR
|Neck
|OUT
|Joshua Ezeudu
|OL
|Calf
|QUESTIONABLE
|Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
|LB
|Neck/ Knee
|QUESTIONABLE
|Art Green
|CB
|Hamstring
|QUESTIONABLE
|Darius Muasau
|ILB
|Ankle
|QUESTIONABLE
|Tyrone Tracy Jr.
|RB
|Hip
|–
|Tyler Nubin
|S
|Quad
|–
|Dexter Lawrence II
|DL
|Hamstring
|QUESTIONABLE
Now that we have spoken about one of the major issues, there’s another one as well, which can be applied to both teams. The issue is that they turn the ball over too much (they lose possession often). This means the game will likely be a battle for a better starting position on the field. A key player to watch will be the Giants’ defensive star, Brian Burns, who is great at rushing the passer and could force a turnover that decides the game.
Washington is starting its backup quarterback, Marcus Mariota. This game is really a chance for both organizations to evaluate their players and plans for the rest of the season. Who do you think will emerge victorious?
