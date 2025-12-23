Jayden Daniels’ Coach Confirms Stance on Ditching Dan Quinn as Commanders HC Has Unusual QB Solution

As the 2025 NFL season comes to a close, teams are already looking for their next head coaches. One name at the top of everyone’s list is Washington Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury.

When NFL reporter Ben Standig asked him about these job opportunities, Jayden Daniels’ coach, Kingsbury, kept his focus on his current team. He replied:

“We’ll see how that plays out, but for today, I’m just trying to get one of these quarterbacks ready on a short week.”

Kingsbury has been very successful as the offensive coordinator for the Commanders. He has gained massive respect in the team for his work, as he helped Jayden Daniels transition easily into the NFL as a rookie in 2024. Even though Daniels has faced some challenges in his second year due to injuries, Kingsbury has kept the team competitive by turning Marcus Mariota into one of the most productive backup quarterbacks in the league.

Because of that success, teams like the New York Giants and Chicago Bears are reportedly interested in hiring him as their head coach for the 2026 season.

Kingsbury’s comments come amid growing speculation that he could replace Dan Quinn as the Commanders’ head coach for the 2026 season, with Quinn’s future in Washington uncertain after a challenging 2025 campaign.