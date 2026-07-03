“No. 1 Receiver Talent-Wise”: Ex-Washington GM Delivers Blunt Brandon Aiyuk Verdict to Commanders

Lately, Brandon Aiyuk has done more harm than good to his public image, with repeated criticism of the San Francisco 49ers on social media overshadowing his talent as a wide receiver. And if he genuinely wants to play for the Washington Commanders this season, that damaged reputation could end up being the biggest obstacle to getting a deal done.

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Former Washington general manager Scot McCloughan was recently asked what he would do if he were in Adam Peters’ place, facing Aiyuk’s situation. To his credit, McCloughan first praised Aiyuk’s talent. But eventually, he had to address the elephant in the room.

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“I do a thing every year with the 49ers, with their drafts,” McCloughan said on The Team 980. “You know, Matt Barrows, (Matt) Maiocco, they always want to talk to me. And I said, ‘Listen, guys,’ when they’re drafting him, he’s (Aiyuk) a number one receiver talent-wise. But you be very, very careful with that character. Very careful.'”

During his conversation on The Team 980, McCloughan shed light on Brandon Aiyuk’s career at Arizona State. The receiver had caught 98 receptions for 1666 yards and 11 touchdowns in his senior year. At the same time, however, then-Arizona head coach Herm Edwards sounded uncertain on Aiyuk’s character when McCloughan enquired about the receiver ahead of the 2020 NFL draft.

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That said, Aiyuk established himself as one of the NFL’s top wide receivers, especially during the 2023 season, when he recorded 75 receptions for 1,342 yards and seven touchdowns, earning a lucrative contract extension. However, his recent social media rants directed at the 49ers have become a major talking point. That’s exactly why McCloughan warned the Commanders that while Aiyuk’s talent is undeniable, it’s his character they need to carefully evaluate before making a move.

Imago Sep 29, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (11) warms up before the game against the New England Patriots at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

“What he’s done from a GM standpoint, from the outside looking in, what he’s done to the 49ers is embarrassing, and what you’re getting in your building is going to be the same thing,” he added. “There’ll be good days, there’s going to be bad days. First year, you’ll be fine. Then, all of a sudden, you get the comfort zone. Then, you better hold on. And if you have a locker room that can control that, then power to you. But if you don’t, he’ll eat you up. It’s all about him, not about anybody else.”

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The Commanders have reportedly considered signing Aiyuk earlier this offseason if the 49ers released him. While the interest is still there, there remains a big “if,” considering his social media posts over the past few weeks. Aiyuk, meanwhile, has remained optimistic about signing with the Commanders. Just this week, he posted a dancing video on social media, writing, “MOOD CUZ IM GONE BE A COMMANDER SOON.”

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Whether he’ll become a Commander anytime soon remains anyone’s guess. What is clear, though, is that the Commanders are expected to evaluate his character just as closely as his talent.