“Commanders Should Fire You”: Brandon Aiyuk’s Former Coach Issues Brutal Warning to Washington GM Over WR

Every day comes with a new Brandon Aiyuk social media post, where the San Francisco 49ers‘ wide receiver rants against his team and expresses his intention to play for the Washington Commanders. Last week was no exception, when he took a dig at general manager John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan. But before wrapping up his video, Aiyuk made one thing clear: “I will never step in that building except for on October 19th when I come through with that m———ing belt.”

The 49ers will play the Commanders on October 19 at home in a Week 6 Monday Night Football matchup. So, it won’t be unfair to say that Aiyuk is optimistic about signing with the Commanders ahead of the 2026 season. However, the receiver’s personal WR coach, T. J. Houshmandzadeh, has warned the Commanders’ general manager, Adam Peters, about signing the 28-year-old.

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“‘I won’t step foot back in the 49ers stadium until October 19th,'” T.J. repeated Aiyuk’s comments before adding, “He might not step foot in an NFL stadium again if he don’t shut the f–k up. Like, what is he doing? Like Adam Peters, you sign Brandon Aiyuk, the Commanders should fire you the day you sign him. Do it. Like, what are you thinking? What makes y’all different than the San Francisco 49ers? You don’t think he’s going to do to you what he’s doing to them? I don’t understand this.”

As things stand, the Commanders haven’t released any statement about signing or trading for Brandon Aiyuk. In fact, the previous reports only suggested that Washington is tracking Aiyuk’s situation with the 49ers, but has no intention to give up draft capital in exchange for him. But Houshmandzadeh’s debate is simple: The Commanders can’t expect Aiyuk to behave any differently than he has with the 49ers.

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The Niners had previously placed Aiyuk on their reserve/left squad list after voiding his guaranteed money in his contract for 2026 after he failed to participate with the team amid his rehab. The receiver left the building late in the 2025 season. Since then, he has had no contact with anyone, aside from going off on social media. Last week, however, he criticized both the GM and the HC in another one of his rants.

Imago Sep 9, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (11) is introduced to the crowd before the game against the New York Jets at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

In a three and a half minute long video, Aiyuk admitted that Lynch visited his house uninvited and apologized to him for how Shanahan treated him. In the same video, he took a shot at Shanahan, stating:

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“The same general manager who tried to run me down and then come apologize for his head coach. Because his head coach got the temperament of a f***king toddler.”

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Moreover, in his previous social media posts, Aiyuk had already noted that the Niners were “scared” to let him go before calling them “stupid” and “dumb” for spending too much on him. So, at this point, it’s clear that the 49ers are soon going to be Aiyuk’s former team.

“Tell them boys cut me today and I’ll sign with the Commanders tomorrow,” Aiyuk said.

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As things stand, both parties want to move in their separate ways, but the 49ers are looking at ways to do that without losing a lot of their assets or even the money, all of this while Aiyuk keeps finding new ways to force himself to Washington. However, it would be worth noting whether Adam Peters would make a move after Aiyuk’s personal WR coach’s warning.