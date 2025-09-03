Dan Quinn to Experiment Bold Plan With Deebo Samuel After Commanders WR’s Insane Transformation

The Washington Commanders are gearing up for a promising season, aiming to build on their past offensive performance. With Jayden Daniels entering his second year as the franchise quarterback, the front office has been actively adding talent to the roster. Under the leadership of General Manager Adam Peters and Head Coach Dan Quinn, the team has focused on enhancing both the offensive line and the wide receiver corps. Notable offseason acquisitions, including trades for tackle Laremy Tunsil and wide receiver Deebo Samuel, bring significant experience to the offense. And now, Quinn is going to use them in a special way.

With the recent signing of Terry McLaurin to a new three-year extension, the entire wide receiver unit is now fully assembled and preparing for the season. In last week’s interview, Dan Quinn expressed his enthusiasm for the group’s collective talent and competitive nature as they head into the new season. He said, “Today was really cool, to see the combination of Noah Brown, Deebo, and Terry, and then Jaylin (Lane), just interacting, drill work, in reps, featuring guys in different ways.” He added,” Talking about Noah, Deebo, and Terry. These are three of the most competitive people you’d want to be around. So everything gets elevated, which is a ton of fun too.” But what’s the upcoming role for the three, especially Samuel?

During their podcast Take Command, Grant Paulsen discussed Samuel’s role with his co-host Logan Paulsen, highlighting how Samuel’s versatility creates a unique advantage for the offense. According to Logan, “What Deebo does better than maybe any player in the NFL at the moment is create favorable matchups.” He believes this is a game-changer for the team. How? Well, Kingsbury’s offensive philosophy is designed to create tactical advantages. The core of his plan is to confuse defenses by moving players like Samuel all over the field, which forces defenders into unfavorable situations. Logan Paulsen, on the “Take Command” podcast, highlighted this perfectly.

He asked listeners to picture a play. “Let’s say, 12 personnel, right? And Deebo’s in….I have to match that with 12 personnel because he can play outside the numbers receiver. I’ve got, you know, let’s say whoever Jennings is in San Francisco, he’s playing receiver. We got Kittle, we got you check in, and we’ve got another running back in, right? And all of a sudden, I can motion him to the back field. Now we’re in 22 personnel. And so I’ve matched you in 12 personnel, which means I’m probably a nickel personnel. Like, I’m matching you with smaller personnel defensively. And now all of a sudden I’m in a big personnel to run the football just because of what he’s able to do as a ball carrier.”

Similarly, Samuel will start in the backfield, as if he’s a running back, then quickly shifts out to a receiver position. This seemingly simple pre-snap movement can force the defense to change its personnel, and if they’re not able to react quickly enough, it can lead to a huge play. “Most linebackers can’t cover a number one wide receiver. So if I’m Kliff, that’s the flexibility he gives you is basically saying how defensively do we match personnel with a player who can line up outside the numbers and kill us, but is also a very dexterous ball carrier as a runner,” Logan said.

This is more than just a theory; it’s a proven strategy. It’s the same system that worked wonders for Samuel during his time with the San Francisco 49ers. The Commanders are now looking to recreate that success. With his unique skills in running, receiving, and creating yards after the catch, Samuel has the potential to make this offense incredibly difficult to contain. And this year is different.

Commander’s WR Deebo Samuel has worked diligently on his body

Despite some online chatter about his conditioning, reports from training camp say that Samuel has been working hard and looks ready to go. Jeff Howe of The Athletic recently provided an update on the NFL landscape, with a significant portion of his intel focusing on the Commanders. The spotlight was on wide receiver Deebo Samuel, who, according to Howe’s reporting, has been working hard to get back to his best form. Howe noted that Samuel has been diligently working on his body and is aiming to return to the level of play he demonstrated during his prime years with the 49ers. The Commanders, in particular, have been impressed by his commitment to his physical transformation, seeing him as a key asset to the team, especially with Terry McLaurin also in the mix.

He wrote, “Wide receiver Deebo Samuel looks leaner and faster after shedding weight this offseason. The Commanders have been blown away by his commitment to recapturing as much of his prime as possible. Samuel’s production leveled off over his last three seasons with the 49ers, but he could be an asset with Washington, especially now that Terry McLaurin is back in the fold and ready to unlock the offense’s potential.” Reports later suggested Samuel weighed as much as 250 pounds earlier and was 25 pounds overweight. But now the rumors are he is 225 “to be exact.”

Anyway, this dedication is particularly notable, as Samuel’s production has dipped since his stellar 2021 All-Pro season. In fact, he totaled less than 700 receiving yards in two of his last three seasons with the 49ers. With this change of scenery, Samuel is looking to turn things around and become a key asset for the Commanders’ new-look offense.

On the other hand, with Jayden Daniels coming off a phenomenal rookie season where he led the team to the NFC Championship game, the addition of a weapon like Samuel could make the Commanders’ offense one of the most dynamic in the league. Daniels and Samuel are a dangerous duo, and their chemistry is only going to grow!