Congratulations Flood in From Brittany Mahomes, Tom Brady & Others as Erin Andrews Reaches FOX Career Milestone

Back in college, Erin Andrews attended the University of Florida, graduating in 2000 with a Bachelor of Arts (BA) degree in telecommunications. Hardly did she expect that one day she would become the face of FOX. 26 years later, she is on her way to broadcasting her 300th episode. By now, she has created a fan base of her own, as they have started pouring their support and love. Eminent faces like Brittany Mahomes and Tom Brady are also part of that group.

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“Congratulations to our very own @erinandrews, who marks an incredible milestone of 300 NFL broadcasts this Sunday! @foxsports,” shared NFL on FOX on Instagram.

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Andrews began her FOX Sports journey in 2012, becoming the first presenter of the network’s FOX College Football studio show. She was joined by Eddie George and Joey Harrington, who served as analysts.

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Ever since college, she felt a pull towards sports and media. That’s why she picked things up early and participated in campus reporting while studying for her degree. It gave Andrews the exposure and experience that served as stepping stones to her future in sports journalism. The efforts did not go to waste.

Since it was initially hard to trust a newcomer, Andrews got herself a freelance reporter role in FOX Sports Florida in 2000. Gradually, she kept climbing the ladder, serving as a Tampa Bay Lightning reporter for the Sunshine Network the next year. Between 2002 and 2004, she covered the Atlanta Braves, Atlanta Thrashers, and Atlanta Hawks for the Turner South network.

Her first big exposure came with ESPN in 2004, when she cracked the role as a reporter for ESPN National Hockey Night. At first, she learned the ropes with College World Series and Little League World Series. Gradually, Andrews started gaining trust, and ESPN handed her the job as a sideline reporter for ESPN College Football Saturday Primetime and then ESPN College Football Thursday Primetime in 2005. She was there at ESPN for the next seven years and finally got a call to be back in FOX Sports in 2012, handling the NFL and MLB coverage.

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“I knew I was never going to get Monday Night Football. That role was just never offered to me,” Andrews told Andrew Marchand and John Ourand about leaving ESPN, ending an eight-year-long stint. “I remember Coach K saying to me, ‘How many Alabama-LSU games are you going to do? When is it time for you to move on?’ And I remember calling Chip Kelly the night that it was announced that I was leaving ESPN. … I was just bawling, and I was like, ‘I don’t know if I’ve made the right decision; I hope I don’t regret this,’ and he’s like, ‘Don’t look back; just look forward.’”

Definitely, she did not regret taking the leap. Andrews has built an impressive career at FOX Sports since joining the network in 2012, becoming a familiar presence at some of its biggest sporting events. Over the years, she has covered four Super Bowls – XLVIII, LI, LIV and LIX, along with 10 NFC Championship Games and the 2014 and 2015 World Series and MLB All-Star Games. She also previously hosted FOX’s Prime Time College Football Pregame Show.

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Her impact has been recognized with multiple industry honors. In 2021, she received a Gracie Award, followed by the Pat Summerall Award in 2022, becoming the first woman to earn the distinction. Andrews also received Vince Lombardi’s Award of Excellence for reflecting the values of commitment and excellence.

With this, she is on her way to celebrate the 300th NFL broadcast on Sunday, November 8, and her fans just can’t keep calm.

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“YESSS👏🏼👏🏼,” Patrick Mahomes’ wife, Brittany, commented.

“❤️❤️❤️,” the NFL GOAT Tom Brady, who is also part of the FOX team and has worked with her, commented.

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“My girl!!!!!!” wrote Andrews’ co-host of the Calm Down With Erin and Charissa podcast, Charissa Thompson.

Influencer Brittany Garcia also chimed in, calling Andrews “THE GOAT🔥🔥🔥🔥.”

“Our gal!! 🥳🥳🥳,” wrote a fan.

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“QUEEN YESSSSS!!!👑✨👑✨👑” another comment read.

“Legend🔥🔥🔥” a fan wrote.