Congratulations Pour In as TJ Watt’s Wife Shares Emotional Message Amid Steelers Contract Uncertainty

Amidst the delicate standoff with the Steelers over contract negotiations, TJ Watt recently traded playbook pages for wedding well-wishes. He was present, supportive, relaxed, and smiling for his brother-in-law’s wedding, offering congratulations through his wife, Dani. That blend of negotiation grit and personal sincerity captures a fuller portrait: a star athlete seeking a contract extension while still anchoring to life’s intimate, joyous moments. For his brother-in-law, Drew Rhodes, and his newly-wed wife, Jacki Rhodes.

Just as that settled, Watt’s wife, Dani, took to her official Instagram and shared a couple of pictures with her husband, celebrating her brother’s wedding. “All smiles celebrating The Rhodes💛,” she captioned. “We love you @drewrhodes15 & @jacki_rhodes5!” Dani’s older brother, Drew, recently tied the knot with his girlfriend, Jackie Rhodes (Cirello), on Friday, June 20, at Boerner Botanical Gardens (Hales Corners, WI).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dani Watt (@danimariewatt) Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

The celebration began with a 4:30 PM ceremony, followed by a cocktail hour and reception that continued until midnight. Drew and Jacki first met when they swiped right to each other on Hinge. And since then, the couple has been together. Whether going ice skating in the park, looking for the next adventure, or spending time with their friends and family, the couple is living every day to the fullest!

Jacki, who’s a marketing professional, and Drew, described fondly as Dani’s “best friend and brother all in one,” got engaged in Arizona after dating for three years. Fast forward to now, and the couple finally made it official after tying the knot this month. TJ and Dani, meanwhile, were fully immersed in celebrating Drew and Jacki’s big day. And just like that, the moment Dani shared the post on Instagram, an outpouring of love and congratulations from fans flooded their comments.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Fans outpoured love for Dani and TJ Watt amidst contract negotiations

After missing out on the OTAs and mandatory minicamp, the analysts out there are expecting TJ Watt to show up at the Steelers’ training camp next month. It’s still uncertain whether the defensive end will actually appear. But given that holding out is not doing any profit to his contract negotiations, Watt’s likely to be available at the training camp. However, amidst the chaos of the extension, TJ and Dani have been surrounded by an outpouring of love and support from their fans.

And honestly, it didn’t take love to pour in once Dani shared her heartfelt post from Drew’s wedding. Leading the charge were none other than Drew and Jacki themselves. “Looking good you two! Love you both so much. Thank you for coming and being in our lives,” Drew wrote, adding a personal touch that spoke volumes about the couple’s bond with TJ and Dani. Jacki chimed in too, saying, “Love you guys! Thanks for being a huge part of our special day 🫶🏼”

Let’s be real—these weren’t just polite thank-yous—they were public reflections of just how present and invested TJ and Dani were during Drew and Jacki’s biggest day of their lives. To make it more interesting, that warmth extended well beyond family. In the comment section, one fan chimed in, writing, “Love you both! God bless! 🙏🏼✨✨,” underscoring the admiration they hold for the couple.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Another wrote simply, “Such a beautiful couple,”—a comment that, while short, landed with weight. It captured the broader public’s appreciation for seeing one of the NFL’s fiercest DEs showing up as a husband, a brother-in-law, and just a regular guy for a family wedding.

And then came the ultimate digital bouquet: “Y’all are so beautiful,” another fan commented, blending Southern charm with universal fan love. Safe to say, for TJ’s supporters, it’s these moments that are beyond sacks and stat sheets. It’s a deeper connection. While TJ Watt will remain at the center of attention for his contract with the Steelers, the heart of the story still lies in relationships.