Congratulations Pour in From Cris Collinsworth & More as Mike Tirico Celebrates Major Career Milestone

Mike Tirico might be the voice behind NBC Sports’ biggest events. However, his first break in this field came on a Syracuse campus radio station. After that, his talent has taken him to ESPN, ABC, and a lot of other networks. Decades later, as he completed his 300th NFL game broadcast, congratulations started to pour in. Booth-mate Cris Collinsworth conveyed their wishes live during the broadcast.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Congratulations on game number 300. Would you have ever thought that?” said Collinsworth during the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cincinnati Bengals broadcast.

ADVERTISEMENT

“No, no, game 300 in the NFL. We’ve got 200 more to catch up to you,” replied Tirico.

“Congratulations, my brother, that’s cool,” Collinsworth shared.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Thank you. I appreciate it,” Tirico said. “I’m officially old, but 200 college games in there and who knows how many hoop games, but so much fun, such a joy, and I should thank Noah Eagle a whole bunch of trusted here.”

A political science graduate from Syracuse University’s College of Arts and Science, Tirico sought to gain more knowledge in his area of interest. He earned another degree in broadcast journalism from the University’s S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications, part of the Maxwell School of Citizenship and Public Affairs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tirico built a long-standing relationship with ESPN after joining the network as a SportsCenter anchor in July 1991. His responsibilities soon expanded beyond studio coverage, and in 1993, he became the host of Monday Night Countdown when the show first launched. He remained in that position until 2001 before eventually moving to the broadcast booth.

In 2006, Tirico took another significant step in his career by becoming the play-by-play announcer for Monday Night Football. He held the role through 2015, establishing himself as a familiar voice for NFL audiences. However, his association with ESPN and ABC came to an end in 2016 after 25 years. It marked the beginning of his long run with NBC Sports. He quickly became involved in some of the network’s biggest properties, from Sunday Night Football to the Summer and Winter Olympics.

ADVERTISEMENT

20 years ago, Tirico called his first NFL game, and November 15, 2026, the Bengals vs. the Steelers marked his 300th game. The milestone was supposed to come earlier.

NBC had to make a last-minute change to its Sunday Night Football broadcast team on November 8 after Tirico was sidelined by an unspecified health issue. With the veteran play-by-play announcer unable to call the Tampa Bay Buccaneers-Chicago Bears clash, Noah Eagle filled in, working alongside Collinsworth and Melissa Stark.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Unfortunately, I will have to miss tonight’s game in Chicago due to a health issue,” Tirico said. “I look forward to watching tonight and can’t wait to be back with Cris (Collinsworth), Melissa (Stark) and the rest of our SNF team next Sunday night in Cincinnati.”

Even before hitting the milestone, Tirico had already spread his charm. For instance, Collinsworth compared Tirico to Harry Potter.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’ll say, ‘look at him, he’s a wizard,’” Collinsworth said. “I haven’t seen anyone quite like him. When he talks, it just sort of floats out.”

For Tirico, preparation is a constant process. Whether he is attending meetings or putting together his charts, he makes sure to gather every possible detail. He also spends the early window of NFL games keeping an eye on multiple matchups, ensuring he doesn’t miss important details around the league. This trait has made Rob Hyland a big fan of him.

“His preparation is second to none,” Hyland said. “Before he ever puts on a headset, he’s ready and he knows he’s going to be ready. There’s only 24 hours in a day, but he manages to bend the laws of time. I don’t know how he does it.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Tirico already had a fan base. Now, his 300-episode milestone brought another wave of praise.

“Shout out to Mike. Class of ‘Cuse ‘88,” wrote a fan.

“🥺,” wrote another fan.