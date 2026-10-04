Things Get Heated Between Dak Prescott & Former Teammate After Late Hit on Cowboys QB vs. Texans

Now playing his 11th NFL season, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is no stranger to watching old teammates lining up on the other side of his offense. But when he played the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium for their Week 4 matchup, former Cowboys linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr. made his presence felt in Dak’s first offensive play of the game – and managed to get on the wrong side of the quarterback’s temper.

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The Texans scored a touchdown on their very first possession to kick things off. When Dallas got the ball, trailing 0-7, Prescott lined up for a 1 & 10 from his own 35-yard line, took the snap, faked a handoff, dropped back, and, unable to find a clean target, scrambled down the middle for a 6-yard gain that ended with a slide. But as Dak slid on the ground, Murray launched himself at the quarterback for a late, very questionable hit.

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As Dak got up, stepped towards Murray and appeared to start “jawing” with him – as Fort Worth Star-Telegram’s Nick Harris puts it. The ref came between them to separate the two, Prescott finally walked away, and started getting into position for the next play. That hit could’ve easily injured him, and the late hit, surprisingly, didn’t draw a flag.

At the end of the 2025 season, Murray was left unsigned, looking for a new team to call home. It was quite literally a homecoming when the Missouri City native joined the Texans’ practice squad on 16th September. When they elevated him to the active roster for Week 4, Cowboys beat reporter Joseph Hoyt had already called it “The Kenneth Murray revenge game” on social media.

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Before joining Houston, the 27-year-old LB spent four years with the Los Angeles Chargers, and had a brief stint with the Tennessee Titans before the Cowboys acquired him ahead of the 2025 season. In Dallas, Murray played all 17 games and started 16, recording 81 combined tackles (38 solo), one sack, one fumble recovery, and pass deflections. But this wasn’t enough to grant him a place in Christian Parker’s defense this offseason.

But with the Texans – who were short at linebacker as Azeez Al-Shaair was inactive with a groin injury and Henry To’oTo’o was on injured reserve – the door opened for Murray to start against his former team.

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Ironically though, Kenneth Murray’s first 2026 game landed him on the sideline eventually, being evaluated for a concussion and eventually being marked as questionable to return. He only managed to log 4 combined tackles (1 solo) in the game.

Dak Prescott and his Cowboys, meanwhile, hit the road after a long trip to Brazil, where they narrowly lost to the Baltimore Ravens 34-31 in the final moments of the first NFL matchup in Rio. This week, Dak went 32-of-45 for 335 yards and one touchdown while absorbing three sacks. Running back Javonte Williams proved to be pivotal as he ran for 62 yards on 19 carries for 3 touchdowns. But it was Dak’s final 12-yard throw to CeeDee Lamb that sealed the game with a 34-30 victory.

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The Texans got the ball with just 40 seconds left on the clock, but couldn’t do anything. With this victory, the Cowboys improve to 2-2 on the season as they head home to host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for Week 5.