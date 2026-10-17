Cowboys Assistant Shares Plans on How He’ll Help DC Christian Parker Amid Defense’s Struggles

The Dallas Cowboys certainly know they can’t afford another disappointing defensive performance after losing three of their first five games, during which Christian Parker’s defense was a major disappointment. Evidently, the team has made multiple changes on that side of the ball, including hiring longtime NFL defensive coordinator Mike Pettine as the team’s senior defensive assistant.

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And now, Pettine has acknowledged how he plans to help Parker ahead of the Week 6 matchup against the Green Bay Packers, which is scheduled to take place on Sunday, October 18.

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“I think I can help a lot. It’s funny, I have a big, about 4-inch thick book of what not to do, and a very thin one of what to do,” said Pettine, per The Athletic’s Jon Machota. “I think that’s key, is learning from others’ mistakes. As much as you think you’re prepared for it, you’re really not until you get into it. And I think that’s where I’ll be able to help.”

Pettine is bringing familiarity to Dallas, as he has previously worked with Parker while serving as the Packers’ defensive coordinator. Dallas has previously asked Pettine to join the team earlier this year. The veteran coach, however, was committed to his family, as he had taken a break from coaching.

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But when the Cowboys asked once again after a tough start to the season, Pettine couldn’t say no. His hiring came at a time when the team’s defense had failed to put up a strong outing despite huge expectations, considering a massive overhaul. As things stand, the unit ranks 25th in points allowed at 27.2 points per game and 31st in total yards allowed.

At the same time, the Cowboys rank 21st in passing defense, allowing 1,135 passing yards, and 32nd in run defense, allowing 842 rushing yards. Meanwhile, they have yet to record an interception after the first five weeks of the season. Now, Parker will coach from the sidelines, but Pettine will certainly offer assistance from the booth.

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“CP (Christian Parker) knows me well enough that when I say something, some other people might be a bit shocked by it, and he just knows who I am,” Pettine said. “He’ll understand where I’m coming from. I’ll make some suggestions, and when we get behind closed doors, if I need to have some tough conversations, we’ll do it as I’ve always done with him or with other coaches. I don’t see that part of it being an issue.”

The timing of Pettine’s hiring wasn’t difficult to understand. The Cowboys dropped their Week 5 matchup 24-16 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at home. The defense was disappointing once again. Tampa Bay’s backup quarterback Jalon Daniels completed 19-of-25 for 189 yards, one touchdown, and no interceptions, while Bucky Irving rushed for 165 yards on 21 carries and scored one rushing touchdown.

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Dallas allowed 419 total yards or 6.4 yards per play, including 178 through the air and 241 on the ground. Tampa Bay was 7-of-13 on third-down conversions. Now, Dallas will face the Packers in a primetime matchup, and certainly the focus will remain on Christian Parker’s defense, especially after Mike Pettine’s arrival.