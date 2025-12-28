Jerry Jones Interested in Ideal Candidate to Replace Matt Eberflus Amid Calls to Fire Cowboys DC

Essentials Inside The Story Jerry Jones’ patience with Matt Eberflus is wearing dangerously thin

ProFootballTalk reports Brian Flores emerging as a real Cowboys target

Owner’s rare public criticism signals a looming defensive power shift

Jerry Jones’s patience with his defense has officially run out, and reports indicate he’s already window-shopping for a replacement for coordinator Matt Eberflus. According to ProFootballTalk, there is growing “chatter” that the Cowboys will pursue Flores to replace their current defensive leader, Matt Eberflus.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“The Cowboys could be lurking for Brian Flores as the replacement for Matt Eberflus.” ProFootballTalk posted on its X account.

ADVERTISEMENT

If Matt Eberflus does walk away, Flores would instantly emerge as an ideal fit in Dallas. His blitz-heavy, pressure-first scheme has transformed Minnesota into one of the league’s most disruptive defenses, ranking near the top in sacks, takeaways, and yards allowed per play. For a Cowboys team craving edge and identity on defense, Flores’ proven ability to flip struggling units and command league-wide respect makes him the kind of upgrade Jerry Jones would not ignore.

This idea has emerged after a disappointing season for the Dallas defense. This isn’t the first time Eberflus has worked with the Cowboys. He spent seven seasons on Jason Garrett’s staff with the team from 2011-2017, working mostly as a linebacker coach.

Later, he became the defensive passing game coordinator. He then joined the Colts as their defensive coordinator from 2018 to the 2021 season. In his first season with the Colts, he turned around one of the NFL’s worst defenses. Under his leadership, the Colts’ defensive unit ranked in the top 10 in scoring, run defense, and takeaways for two consecutive seasons.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dallas would have been expecting the same while bringing him as the team’s DC. But the franchise has struggled to stop opponents, which has led to public criticism from owner Jerry Jones. He admitted that the defense is far from where it needs to be, stating clearly that there is significant work to be done

If the Cowboys want Flores, they will likely have to compete with both the Vikings’ checkbook and other teams offering head coaching roles.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Flores has become one of the most sought-after coaches in the NFL due to his success in Minnesota. His contract with the Vikings is set to expire after this season, which would make him a free agent. The Vikings are aware of the interest from teams like the Cowboys and are currently working to sign him to an extension. However, Flores is also expected to be a top candidate for head coaching positions elsewhere, giving him several paths to choose from this offseason.

Jerry Jones appears to be dissatisfied with Matt Eberflus’s decisions

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is openly frustrated with his defensive coordinator, Matt Eberflus. Though the team recently beat the Washington Commanders 30-23 on Christmas Day, Jones is making it clear that winning isn’t enough to hide the defense’s deep-rooted issues.

ADVERTISEMENT

He has publicly criticized the team’s “scheme” and execution, specifically pointing out that the defense is failing to stop the run or put enough pressure on opposing quarterbacks. A major point of contention is the benching of linebacker Logan Wilson.

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Rams Aug 9, 2025 Inglewood, California, USA Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus watches from the sidelines against the Los Angeles Rams in the second half at SoFi Stadium. Inglewood SoFi Stadium California United States, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xKirbyxLeex 20250809_tbs_al2_365

The Cowboys traded for Wilson from the Cincinnati Bengals in November specifically because of his quick instincts and ability to read plays. Despite the effort and resources spent to get him, Wilson played zero snaps in the most recent game. While fans were ecstatic about the trade, Wilson’s lack of playing time meant their excitement did not translate to on-field reality. This could have been due to Eberflus’s lack of trust.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I don’t have an explanation for you for why Wilson wasn’t in there,” Jones said in an interview on 105.3 The Fan. “We planned to have him in there. He needs to be in there. He has good instincts. The reason we got him was because he reads the play quick and can basically be in his lane of responsibility and react quick. It’s critical that a linebacker have quick reacting (ability). He’s able to do that. That’s why we got him.”

Jones’s public call-out is a major red flag for Eberflus’ future with the team. It is very rare for an owner to go on the radio and question a coach’s specific personnel decisions, such as which players are getting playing time. Eberflus was recently moved from the sidelines to the coaching booth upstairs.

Ultimately, the relationship between the organization and the coach seems to be reaching a breaking point. Jones has admitted that he is currently evaluating the defensive staff, and his recent comments suggest he is unhappy with how his trade acquisitions are being used. With the defense underperforming and the owner losing patience, it becomes extremely important for the Cowboys to perform well against the Giants for their final game of the season.