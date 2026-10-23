Brian Schottenheimer Gets Double Boost Ahead of Cowboys’ Must-Win Eagles Clash

The Dallas Cowboys‘ defense has been outright bad through the first six weeks of the 2026 season, and there’s no denying it. However, multiple injuries have also disrupted defensive coordinator Christian Parker’s first season in Dallas. The secondary has taken a particular hit, with Cobie Durant, Jalen Thompson, Malik Hooker, and P.J. Locke all struggling with injuries.

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Meanwhile, linebacker DeMarvion Overshown has struggled to find his footing after injuring his hamstring in the season opener, keeping him sidelined ever since. Still, ahead of Monday’s must-win game against the Philadelphia Eagles, head coach Brian Schottenheimer received some encouraging news, as both Durant and Overshown are expected to return in Week 7 after missing multiple weeks.

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Per Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News, Durant is hoping to play against the Eagles on Monday. The development gained traction after Durant had limited participation in practice on Thursday.

“I’m good, whatever they decide,” said Durant after Thursday’s practice. “As far as I know, I’m back.”

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Durant went down with a hamstring injury in the Week 2 matchup against the Washington Commanders. He ended up on the ground in the back of the end zone after a passing play. As the play concluded, Cowboys safety Markquese Bell accidentally stepped on Durant around the back of his groin area. Durant was subsequently checked by the team’s medical staff and ruled out for the rest of the game.

Since then, the cornerback has missed the last four games.

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“Very frustrating,” said Durant about his hamstring injury. “Hamstring is so tricky. You don’t really know until you try it. It’s a funny thing to deal with.”

And now, he is expected to play against the Eagles. At the same time, there’s a possibility that he will be joined by DeMarvion Overshown, who has been away from the field for the last five weeks ever since suffering a hamstring injury against the New York Giants in the season opener.

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“I definitely feel that that’s the plan,” said Overshown when asked about his return plans. “It’s crazy, we play on Monday now, so I have to wait an extra day. I’m excited. I’m definitely taking this rehab, recovery, very seriously. I’ve been trying to get back on the field since the week after I got out. Getting this opportunity to go this week, I’m thankful to still be able to do what I love.”

With 11 minutes and 40 seconds remaining in regulation against the Giants, running back Cam Skattebo ran the ball for one yard. He fumbled during the play but recovered his own fumble. As the play developed, Overshown moved toward the back and then pulled up and grabbed his right hamstring.

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Subsequently, Overshown hobbled toward the sideline and was examined by the Cowboys’ medical staff. While he tried jogging on the sideline to see whether he could loosen up the muscle, he didn’t return to the game. But against the Eagles, Overshown is likely to start and give a boost to a struggling defensive unit.

Dallas Cowboys in need of a defensive boost

Through the first six weeks of the season, the Cowboys’ defense has faced plenty of criticism. The unit ranks 25th in points allowed, giving up 26.5 per game, and 30th in total yards allowed.

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Injuries in the secondary have also taken a toll on the passing defense, which ranks 23rd in passing yards allowed. With the defensive struggles mounting, head coach Brian Schottenheimer addressed the team’s biggest concerns, particularly the cluster of injuries at one position.

“Yeah, I think that’s a big part of it. And like I said, we’re never going to make excuses, but we’re beat up in certain positions you don’t want to be beat up in,” said Schottenheimer earlier this month. “To lose [three] safeties at one time and to have a corner [Joey Porter Jr.] that you’re building some stuff around going into a short week and then he’s not able to play because he’s sick, that’s all unfortunate. But again, it has not changed Christian and his work ethic and the way he’s preparing. So injuries are part of the game and we’re certainly dealing with our fair share of them.”

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The injuries forced the Cowboys to make some major changes on the defense. The safety injuries pushed Caleb Downs away from his intended role. Dallas wanted the rookie to play closer to the line of scrimmage, particularly in the slot, where he could use his tackling, blitzing, and playmaking more effectively. But with Hooker, Locke, and Thompson all missing time, Downs was instead pushed into a deeper safety role.

Meanwhile, with Durant sidelined and other defensive backs unavailable at different points, the Cowboys were forced to rely on backups.

Subsequently, linebacker injuries disrupted the middle of the defense. Overshown’s five-game absence meant Dallas had to develop rookie Jaishawn Barham in a critical communication role while the defense was already adjusting its secondary. But in Week 6 against the Green Bay Packers, Dallas lost Dee Winters to an Achilles strain, creating another change on the defense.

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Winters is now expected to miss time with his injury. While Barham has shown promise with four tackles for loss, the Cowboys have still struggled to maintain continuity at linebacker. Losing Winters is a significant blow, especially after he recorded 35 tackles through six games.

However, with Overshown expected to return against the Eagles, Schotty will have some reason for relief. That said, his return won’t automatically solve Dallas’ defensive issues. Sitting at 2-4, the Cowboys need to turn things around, and it remains to be seen whether their defense can deliver a defining performance against Philadelphia.