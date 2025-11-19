Brian Schottenheimer Reveals How Concerning Is Dak Prescott’s Injury Ahead of Eagles Clash

There’s an unexpected but minor health development for the Dallas Cowboys as they prepare for their crucial Week 12 clash against the Philadelphia Eagles. Jon Machota of The Athletic has shared the news through his social media handle X as he writes,

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer said Dak Prescott is dealing with a hip injury. ‘Nothing major.'”

ADVERTISEMENT

Even though quarterback Dak Prescott showed up on Wednesday’s injury report with a hip issue, the team says there is absolutely no reason to worry. Head coach Brian Schottenheimer confirmed that Dak will be ready to play in Sunday’s big rivalry game against the Eagles. Explaining that the only reason Dak is even on the injury list is that the team is on a short week, having just played on Monday night.

This update is a huge relief, especially since Dak is coming off one of his best games of the season. Against the Raiders, he was fantastic: he completed 25 of 33 passes for 268 yards, threw four touchdowns to four different players, and didn’t have any interceptions.

Dallas will definitely need their star QB at his best if it wants to beat the defending Super Bowl champions, which is the Philadelphia Eagles, this weekend!

ADVERTISEMENT

Why has Dak Prescott’s injury report been concerning for the Cowboys fans

The Cowboys face a major challenge ahead. Prescott, 32, is currently dealing with a minor hip injury, which puts a spotlight on his health. He missed nine games last year after undergoing hamstring surgery, so the Cowboys simply cannot afford to lose him now. Fortunately, he hasn’t missed any games this season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Prescott is having one of the best years of his career. He has thrown for 2,587 yards, 21 touchdowns, and only 6 interceptions, completing almost 70% of his passes. In fact, he leads all quarterbacks in QBR (a measure of total performance). He was fantastic in Monday’s win over the Raiders, throwing four touchdowns, two of which went to his star receivers, CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens.

Despite Dak’s success, the Cowboys currently sit at 4-5-1, putting them well behind the Eagles in the division and barely hanging on to the NFC playoff race (they are currently 10th). As per reports, the Cowboys currently have only about a 10% chance of making the playoffs. That percentage almost doubles to 18% if they beat the Eagles this weekend, but drops dangerously low if they lose.

Losing the player who has been playing this season at an MVP level is therefore a strict no. Prescott needs to be healthy for the team to succeed.