CeeDee Lamb Makes Personal Announcement With George Pickens as Cowboys Consider Franchise Tagging WR

Essentials Inside The Story A breakout season has put George Pickens at the center of the Cowboys' plans.

The Cowboys face an important decision with major implications.

Timing and money will play a big role in what happens next.

A playful argument over watches on social media has offered the latest glimpse into the tight bond between Cowboys receivers CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens, just as the team faces a major contract decision. Fans recently got a glimpse into their friendship on social media when Lamb teased a new YouTube video, while claiming he’s “cooking” with his style.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Look, get the watch,” Lamb said on his Instagram story. “He comes soy sauce with the salmon. But I got some rice with a bed of rice on this sh-t. Come on, man, I’m cooking a little bit.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Lamb captioned the story, ‘Come join us. YT soon,’ announcing a collaboration on the platform.

Imago Pickens & CeeDee together (Image via Instagram @cee2x___)

Lamb has taken Pickens under his wing, treating him like a younger brother, and that chemistry is visible every time they step into the locker room or celebrate a touchdown together on the field. This brotherhood isn’t just for show; it translated into massive numbers on the field this past season.

ADVERTISEMENT

The on-field chemistry was a key driver for the Cowboys‘ juggernaut offense, which entered the season finale ranked first in total yardage, with Lamb and Pickens accounting for a significant portion of that production.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Lamb continued his streak of dominance, surpassing 1,000 receiving yards for the fifth year in a row. Meanwhile, Pickens proved to be the perfect complement, leading the team with 93 catches for 1,429 yards and nine touchdowns. The two have set an incredibly high bar for what a receiving duo can accomplish, and their comfort level with one another has made them a nightmare for opposing defenses.

While their friendship is clear, the business of the NFL looms large as George Pickens is set to hit unrestricted free agency, a topic that they might potentially cover in the upcoming video. After a career-best year in 2025, where he finished with the third-most receiving yards in the entire league, Pickens is expected to command a massive contract.

ADVERTISEMENT

CeeDee Lamb is already earning $34 million per year following his 2024 extension, and experts believe Pickens could be in line for a similar payday. While some might expect tension over who is the highest-paid player on the team, Lamb has been incredibly supportive of his teammates’ success.

During the Super Bowl’s radio row, Lamb made his stance very clear: he wants his “brother” to get paid. He told reporters that he isn’t worried about Pickens potentially making more than him, stating that his own family is taken care of and his primary goal is to compete for a Super Bowl ring.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Cowboys’ leadership, including Jerry and Stephen Jones, has echoed this sentiment, expressing a strong desire to keep Pickens in Dallas. Whether through a long-term extension or the franchise tag, it’s clear the team sees this duo as the future of their offense.

Lamb’s public support puts the ball squarely in the front office’s court, but navigating George Pickens’ future in Dallas is a complex puzzle involving the franchise tag, a tight salary cap, and even the threat of a tag-and-trade.

ADVERTISEMENT

What does Pickens’ future in Dallas look like?

One of the most significant storylines for the Dallas Cowboys this offseason is the future of breakout wide receiver George Pickens. After being acquired from the Steelers last year, Pickens delivered an incredible performance in 2025. Now that he has finished his contract year with a Pro Bowl nod, he is an ideal free agent candidate, but the Cowboys are expected to retain him.

The Cowboys have several paths they can take to keep Pickens or gain value from his departure. The most likely first step is using the franchise tag, which would keep him under team control for 2026 at a projected salary of around $28.8 million. While owner Jerry Jones has expressed a strong desire to keep Pickens long-term, the team’s difficult salary cap situation has led to rumors of a potential “tag-and-trade” scenario. This would allow Dallas to secure valuable draft picks rather than losing him for nothing in free agency.

ADVERTISEMENT

But it’s not just the Cowboys who want to keep him; per PFF analyst Mason Cameron, the New York Jets have been identified as a top suitor for the WR, if he becomes available via trade. The Jets are in a unique position because they have over $83 million in cap space and a wealth of high-round draft picks over the next two years.

“Not many teams have both the necessary cap space and draft capital to make the potential move,” Cameron wrote. “However, one team that does fit the bill is the New York Jets, who possess nine combined draft picks in Rounds 1-3 over the next two drafts and hold the fourth-most cap space ($83.2 million) entering the offseason. Not to mention, the two franchises have a working relationship following the trade that sent Quinnen Williams from New York to Dallas at the deadline.”

The idea of Pickens joining the Jets is particularly exciting for New York fans, as it would pair him with star receiver Garrett Wilson. Analysts believe their playing styles would complement each other perfectly: Pickens is known for his elite ability to win jump balls and make contested catches, while Wilson excels at creating separation from defenders. This duo could provide a young quarterback with the best receiving tandem in the league.

ADVERTISEMENT

As the offseason calendar moves forward, the pressure is on the Dallas front office to act quickly. The window to apply the franchise tag opens on Tuesday, February 17, and closes on March 3. Cowboys fans are hoping the team can reach an agreement soon to avoid another long contract dispute, similar to the one that led to the departure of Micah Parsons last year.