Cowboys Announce Roster Update for Cheerleaders After Jerry Jones Awarded 400% Pay Rise

Last June, as Netflix lifted the veil on one of the NFL’s most recognized sidelines in America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, fans witnessed firsthand the sweat, tears, and grit beneath the glamour. There was more than just dance choreography and crimson-lipped grins. It was leadership, stress, and meaning sewn into every jersey. And now, with the coming 2025–26 season, the spotlight is shining on them once more.

This year, not to the show, but to the actual leaders elected to take the torch into the future. This offseason, as player headlines such as Micah Parsons‘ next great leap filled the space, there were the cheerleaders who made a quietly decisive gesture. No touchdown spike. No bombshell press conference. Simply a bold declaration from the belly of AT&T Stadium.

The Dallas Cowboys officially unveiled the 2025–26 Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders squad leaders, and it is a roster that yells leadership. Get to know Kleine Powell, Anna Kate Sundvold, Tori Skillings, Karley Swindel, Kelee Norris, Marissa Phillips, Lea Tunnell, and Megan McElaney—the new America’s team’s sideline captains.

These are not merely fan-favorite performers. They’re veterans, ambassadors, and heartbeats of the squad. The unveiling, posted through the team’s social media and official cheer page, presented this year’s leaders with the caption ”Ready to lead with grit and grace 💙 Introducing the 2025-26 Group Leaders!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders (@dccheerleaders) Expand Post

From choreographing pre-game trickery to being the ultimate voice of rookies, these team captains have the responsibility of upholding the Cowboys’ tradition, not just under the lights of the stadium, but on appearances, camps, and community service.

Take Megan McElaney, California Oceanside four-year veteran and standout. Her highly regarded performance made her one of the team’s most outspoken figures when off-field matters were at stake. The same goes for Karley Swindel, whose star continued rising thanks to being featured on the Netflix docuseries. She brings fire and class to her new role as a leader.

Kelee Norris, Lea Tunnell, and Anna Kate Sundvold each return with a wealth of experience, which is equal to discipline and locker room leadership. Tori Skillings and Marissa Phillips round out the list, likewise capable of propelling the team to the next level with their leadership and composure.

Whether it’s Kleine Powell’s passion for her fans or Karley’s dynamism on stage, every single one of their names on the list has clout. Not just for what they’ve done, but how they’ve conducted themselves in the process. The Cowboys are not just building a dance team; they’re building a legacy, and these eight are leading the way.

Jerry Jones approves 400% pay hike for cheerleaders in long-awaited breakthrough

But that’s not the only Valley Ranch scandal in the making. This time, money is speaking and not only for the roster men. In what’s being labeled a long-overdue correction, Jerry Jones‘ Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders have been awarded a 400% wage increase. A step that made history. Cheerleaders, particularly NFL cheerleaders, have been undervalued for decades. As the spectacle and workload continued to increase, their paychecks seldom did. Rates doubled in 2019 from $200 to $400 per game. But for hours of rehearsals, practices, and appearances, most dancers were making about $15/hour, scarcely enough to meet their daily needs.

via Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Washington Commanders at Dallas Cowboys Jan 5, 2025 Arlington, Texas, USA Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones before the game against the Washington Commanders at AT&T Stadium. Arlington AT&T Stadium Texas USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xKevinxJairajx 20250105_krj_aj6_0000325

Ex-cheerleader Kristin Westbrook did have something to say about the pay structure itself, that the dollar would appear for practices at $15/hour and flat rates varied between $100 and $500 per show based on longevity. That’s a rookie who can be making just $100 for a side off-field job, while a veteran can bring in $400 or more for the same. Thanks to recent developments, veterans are now earning about $60/hour, reports El Paso Times, which brings their annual salaries to up to $150,000. But the cheerleaders still remain without team-provided health insurance, showing that the fight isn’t yet won.

Jerry Jones‘ Cowboys were worth $10.1 billion as per Forbes in 2024. The billionaire owner has never been afraid to open the wallet for talent, paying Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, and now, backing the people who bring excitement to every Sunday without ever taking a snap. One-time cheerleader Jada McLean described to The New York Times that she earned $500 a game in 2024, plus hourly wages, which hardly paid for it considering the demands. Her experience echoed that of many: it was not about becoming famous; it was about equality.

For years, Dallas cheerleaders worked behind the scenes, balancing side hustles, financial pressures, and top-level demands. Now, with the right leadership in place and compensation equal to their worth, they’re not just cheering leads, they’re leading change. Whether on pom-poms or paychecks, the 2025–26 Cowboys Cheerleaders are breaking molds. From the unveiling of a super all star leadership group to financial returns that echo for decades of commitment, this new Dallas season is about more than drills.