Cowboys’ Brandon Aubrey Reveals What Needs to Change After Costly Misses Against Vikings

The Dallas Cowboys’ 34-26 loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday night shocked fans for a number of reasons. But one of the biggest surprises was the typically reliable kicker, Brandon Aubrey, who missed two critical field goals, including one from 51 yards that would usually be an automatic make.

However, in Sunday night’s game, his perfect record took a major hit. Aubrey missed two field goals, including a kick from 51 yards that he would usually make easily. In a game that was close until the very end, those missed points were a huge, unexpected problem for the Cowboys. According to The Athletic’s Jon Machota’s latest tweet, after the game, Aubrey said,

“If you play the game long enough you’re gonna have some days like this. Just feels different being at home. First time for me it’s happened at home. But I’ve had days like this every year. I’ve had one specifically every year, so I bounced back those years and just do the same thing.”

He also offered insight into what went wrong with his kicks, noting, “Nothing needs to change in the process. I struck the first one well (from) 51 (yards) just left it a little right of the target. And then off the toe for the second one from 59 (yards), so pretty easy fixes for me.”

