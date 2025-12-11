Cowboys Call Out Brian Scottenheimer’s Decision After Lions Loss as Jerry Jones Shares Playoff Message

The Dallas Cowboys’ 44–30 loss to the Detroit Lions dropped them to 6-6-1, and frustration inside the organization is beginning to surface. Executive vice president Stephen Jones subtly calls out head coach Brian Schottenheimer’s late-game decision-making while praising kicker Brandon Aubrey’s record-setting performance.

“What a performance. He gave us every opportunity to stay in that game. I just wish he would have had one shot there at the end to win it because I’m sure he would have made it,” Stephen said, a clear hint that the Cowboys should have leaned on Aubrey.

However, he also appreciated the staff’s trust in their kicker.

“It shows you the confidence coach Schottenheimer and coach Sorensen have in Aubrey, just to throw him in there like you said in the middle of a half, where certainly if you miss the field position goes the other way on you, just shows the confidence that we have in him,” he concluded.

Aubrey is 27-for-29 on FG tries and 28-of-29 on PATs this season. Despite the loss, Jerry Jones insists the Cowboys remain firmly in the playoff fight.

