brand-logo
Latest
NFLNBACollege Football

More

Newsletters

Think Tank

AllLatestNewsletter HubES ThinkTankNFLGolfCollege FootballMLBCollege BasketballNBANASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccer
Home/NFL

Cowboys Call Out Brian Scottenheimer’s Decision After Lions Loss as Jerry Jones Shares Playoff Message

BySamridhi

Dec 10, 2025 | 10:09 PM EST

Link Copied!
Home/NFL

Cowboys Call Out Brian Scottenheimer’s Decision After Lions Loss as Jerry Jones Shares Playoff Message

BySamridhi

Dec 10, 2025 | 10:09 PM EST

Link Copied!
feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

The Dallas Cowboys’ 44–30 loss to the Detroit Lions dropped them to 6-6-1, and frustration inside the organization is beginning to surface. Executive vice president Stephen Jones subtly calls out head coach Brian Schottenheimer’s late-game decision-making while praising kicker Brandon Aubrey’s record-setting performance.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“What a performance. He gave us every opportunity to stay in that game. I just wish he would have had one shot there at the end to win it because I’m sure he would have made it,” Stephen said, a clear hint that the Cowboys should have leaned on Aubrey.

However, he also appreciated the staff’s trust in their kicker.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It shows you the confidence coach Schottenheimer and coach Sorensen have in Aubrey, just to throw him in there like you said in the middle of a half, where certainly if you miss the field position goes the other way on you, just shows the confidence that we have in him,” he concluded.

Aubrey is 27-for-29 on FG tries and 28-of-29 on PATs this season. Despite the loss, Jerry Jones insists the Cowboys remain firmly in the playoff fight.

This is a developing story…

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is the home for the underserved fan, delivering storytelling that goes beyond the headlines. As a media platform, we combine deep audience insights with cultural trends, to meet fandom where it lives and where it goes next. Founded in 2014, EssentiallySports now engages with an audience of over 30m+ American sports fan on its website and 1m+ readers on its newsletters daily.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2025 | All Rights Reserved