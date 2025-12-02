Cowboys CEO Stephen Jones Issues Statement on George Pickens’ Extension Amid WR’s Concerning Update

The Dallas Cowboys’ 31-28 Thanksgiving win over the Kansas City Chiefs dominated the headlines. But the focus quickly turned to the future of one of the team’s most explosive weapons, George Pickens, after CEO Stephen Jones delivered his most direct comments yet on the wideout’s contract situation. His statement, along with Pickens’ elite production through 12 games, now elevates the looming extension into one of the franchise’s defining storylines.

Jones did not mince words when asked point-blank about whether Dallas intends to keep Pickens for the long haul. The bottom line is that the Cowboys want him signed.

“Anyone watching him play knows what Jerry (Jones) and I want, it’s to get him signed,” said Jones. “Obviously we have work to do there, but certainly George has just been an amazing pick-up for us and he’s doing everything the right way, and certainly a guy that we’d like to have around here.”

It is the strongest public confirmation yet that the organization views Pickens as a foundational piece.

In the same conversation, Jones also made a point to reject the notion that CeeDee Lamb had anything to “prove” after Pickens’ arrival. “No one in our organization doubted CeeDee Lamb,” he said firmly. ”It just so happens there’s two great ones running around out there right now that are making plays for us.”

October 12, 2025 Charlotte, North Carolina, USA Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens 3 celebrates catching a pass for a touchdown at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Jones emphasized that the pairing of Lamb and Pickens is not a redundancy, it’s a nightmare for opposing defenses, and one the Cowboys plan to keep intact.

Jones even expanded his praise toward the entire offense, including tight end Jake Ferguson and the resurgent Javonte Williams, who has become the team’s best early-season rusher since Ezekiel Elliott in 2019. And at the center of it all is Dak Prescott, who has thrown 25 touchdown passes through 12 games, just the fifth Cowboys quarterback since 1970 to reach that number.

“He’s having one of the best years he’s ever had as a pro,” Jones said, highlighting how Prescott has elevated an offense that has twice surpassed 450 yards and 30 points this year.

Pickens’ case for a major extension is only strengthening. He has already become the sixth player since 1970 to open his first 12 games with a team by posting 1,100 yards and eight touchdowns. Within Cowboys history, only four players have reached 1,100 yards by this point in a season, and Pickens sits only 40 yards behind Lamb’s elite 2023 pace while owning an additional touchdown.

Given that Lamb’s breakout led directly to his extension, Pickens appears to be on the same trajectory, with Jones’ comments serving as the clearest signal yet of Dallas’ intentions. But while Pickens’ contract dominated headlines, his health now adds a concerning layer.

George Pickens health update

As the Cowboys prepare for Thursday Night Football against the Detroit Lions, Pickens was listed as limited in Monday’s practice with calf and knee issues, the same injuries he managed through leading up to the Thanksgiving matchup.

He played against the Chiefs, but his continued limitation will keep Dallas cautious entering a short week. On the defensive side, Dallas also had a mix of updates. CB Trevon Diggs (missed six consecutive games), on the first day of his 21-day window, returned to limited practice. He was still considered questionable but trending hopeful for Thursday.

The only Cowboys not to practice were OT Tyler Guyton (ankle) and DE Jadeveon Clowney (hamstring). Clowney, who was previously working through a neck injury, worked with the rehab group, making his availability in question.

Detroit has its own set of injury concerns. Star wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (ankle) did not practice Monday, nor did CB Terrion Arnold (shoulder). Both teams head into Thursday battered, but the Cowboys’ biggest worry is undoubtedly the status of their rising star, especially as negotiations for his future begin to take form.