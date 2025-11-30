Cowboys’ Cooper Beebe Makes Fun Of Kansas City After Ruining Chiefs’ Thanksgiving

For the Kansas City Chiefs, Thanksgiving dinner tasted like defeat. To make matters worse, a Cowboys player was quick to rub salt in the wound on social media, even though the Chiefs’ offense played one of their best games of the year.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The Kansas City Chiefs traveled far away to play against the Dallas Cowboys (often called “America’s Team”) for Thanksgiving. Both teams really needed a victory, but the final score of the game was: Cowboys 31, Chiefs 28. After the game, Cowboys player Cooper Beebe posted a picture on Instagram, reminding the Chiefs of their loss.

“Sorry to all my Kansas people. You guys must of forgot We Dem Boyz!!!”

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cooper Beebe (@cooper_beebe) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

The Cowboys and Chiefs have played each other 13 times. The Cowboys have won eight of those games, and the Chiefs have won five. The last time they played was in 2021, and the Chiefs won that one.

Last year, the Cowboys’ offensive line wasn’t very strong. However, they clearly learned from their past mistakes! This season, they have made significant improvements and are now one of the most exciting and high-scoring offenses in the entire league.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Cowboys’ starting offense featured left tackle Nate Thomas, who was a secondary player to Tyler Guyton, left guard Tyler Smith, center Cooper Beebe, right guard Tyler Booker, and right tackle Terence Steele.

The Cowboys’ offense was amazing against the Chiefs, gaining a total of 457 yards! This makes it their sixth game this season where they gained over 400 yards, which is the highest in the NFL. The Cowboys put a ton of pressure on the Chiefs for almost the first half of the game, ultimately leading them to victory.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

The Chiefs may not reach the playoffs after Cowboys loss

The Cowboys entered the Thanksgiving game with a record of five wins and five losses, while the Chiefs had a slight edge at six wins and five losses. Despite the final score, the Cowboys dominated the game by putting up huge numbers, getting over 300 yards just from passing and more than 130 yards from running the ball. The Chiefs’ defensive backs could not stop quarterback Dak Prescott‘s passing game, and their desperate efforts led to many penalties, which cost them dearly. This game was especially rough for cornerback Trent McDuffie, who struggled all night against Dallas’s receivers.

The Chiefs had recently managed to salvage their season by winning the previous week against the Colts. However, they showed none of that resilience or fighting spirit against Dallas in what was considered a must-win game. The Chiefs are known for their ability to win these crucial matchups, often because of quarterback Patrick Mahomes‘s skill to perform well under pressure. That ability was clearly missing in his Thanksgiving performance.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, the Chiefs’ situation is dire. They are not only at risk of missing the conference championship games, but they are in danger of missing the playoffs entirely. This would be a huge and unexpected blow to the Chiefs’ legacy of dominance and could signal the end of their era as a top-tier team. Because of this disastrous Thanksgiving loss, every single remaining game on their schedule is now a must-win. If they lose even one more game, they will likely be out of the postseason picture.