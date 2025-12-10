Cowboys Employee Loses Faith in Dak Prescott & Openly Contradicts Jerry Jones’ Playoff Statement

The latest collapse by the Dallas Cowboys has raised frustration from within the organization. After the 44–30 loss to the Detroit Lions, the doubts about Dak Prescott aren’t solely coming from outside voices anymore. One Cowboys employee is now openly contradicting Jerry Jones’ playoff optimism, and he’s not holding back.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

It started on the Cowboys’ own YouTube channel when former defensive end Demontre Moore, now an on-air contributor for the team, gave a straightforward message.

Speaking candidly about the Cowboys’ 6-6-1 record, Moore didn’t shy away.

ADVERTISEMENT

“No, I’m talking about next year. We cuz I’ve already told y’all I don’t think they’re going to win out like the glass slipper that came off,” he said, pointing out that Dak Prescott’s Cowboys have lost it for this season.

Prescott threw for 376 yards on 31-of-47 passing; he also added two interceptions and failed to provide much momentum early. The loss dropped Dallas to 6-6-1, and though Prescott wasn’t the only problem, Dallas’ defense delivered its worst outing since acquiring Quinnen Williams and Logan Wilson.

Imago Dallas Cowboys, QB, Dak Prescott

The Lions shredded the Cowboys’ secondary for 309 passing yards from Jared Goff and allowed Jahmyr Gibbs to run wild. With Trevon Diggs missing his seventh straight game, Dallas’ defense appeared overmatched in all phases.

ADVERTISEMENT

Moore could still see cultural value in Prescott’s leadership while simultaneously acknowledging the disappointment of the season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

“You seen the culture change with Dak coming in there and being able to put up the numbers that he was,” Moore said. “When you say that the culture just doesn’t change overnight. They’ve been into these games. They haven’t been major losses like that. Like it’s been right there in the fight.”

When challenged about winnable matchups slipping away, such as those against Arizona and the season-opening game against the Eagles, Moore doubled down, providing a nuanced but still critical assessment.

“They’ve shown you things that are different as far as the coach, as far as the quarterback and the players that they brought in,” he said. “I don’t think they’re going to win this year. Next year, I think they actually do have a possibility, just like he said in the group text.”

ADVERTISEMENT

In other words, belief in the long-term core remains, but belief in Prescott saving the 2025 season has evaporated internally. This comment is a clear contradiction of the Cowboys owner’s belief.

While Cowboys employees cast doubt on Prescott and their playoff chances, Jerry Jones gave a wholly different message.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jerry Jones on the Cowboys’ playoff chances

Jones was straight-up optimistic on 105.3 The Fan during his weekly appearance, saying Monday’s Eagles loss keeps an NFC East title within reach.

“Real excited. They didn’t have to put any field in the plane, I just flew up here on my own,” he said. “I know it’s cliché, but we’ve got to concentrate on the Minnesota Vikings this weekend. That’s a big game for us. Boy, you see you need to stay in there every play, every play is meaningful right at this particular time, and we’ve sure got a shot at this thing.”

Jones sees the remaining four games as an opportunity, Moore frames them as confirmation of what the Cowboys aren’t: a consistent winner. Now, their contradictory outlooks reflect a growing divide between front-office belief and the staff’s internal evaluation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dallas is 1.5 games back of Philadelphia (8-5), with the division technically still attainable. But the equation is brutally simple. The Cowboys need to win all four remaining games.