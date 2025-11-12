Cowboys Legend Outlines Tony Romo’s Struggles Amid Dak Prescott’s Breakout Season

For a franchise defined by its star quarterbacks, the 2016 season presented the Dallas Cowboys with one of their most painful and pivotal crossroads. NFL legend Zack Martin recalled that phase where Dak Prescott outshone Tony Romo.

“It was tough because again, we’re like so hopeful as an organization,” Martin said on the NFL spotlight with Ari Meirov. “We had a great 2014 season, 15 – he gets hurt, so a little bit of a wash, but we get a top 5 pick and we get Ezekiel Elliott, so I remember being like we’re getting back to that 2014 season.”

“We’re going to have our way with it and then you know, he (Romo) gets hurt in that preseason game. It’s like ‘Oh gosh, here we go again’. So that was, and then obviously Dak steps in and the rest is history. But for Tony, anytime you’re somewhere for that long, it’s hard when you leave…you’re like, man, I want to be in there and I could help these guys.”

About 9 years ago, Romo was hurt during the Seattle Seahawks game as he landed awkwardly on his back, fracturing a vertebra. Martin’s comments suggested the collective frustration of the camp that is suddenly derailed by an injury.

Because of the injury, he was about to miss six to ten weeks, and therefore, the franchise had to look around for replacement options. And ultimately, Dak Prescott, then a rookie, was picked. No one was expecting the level of play Prexcott had, taking the Cowboys on 10 consecutive wins.

Martin continued, “I’m sure he was feeling a lot of that. I think Tony realized, too, at that point in the season we had won like 10 straight, and it was in the best interest of the team for him (Prescott) to keep rolling.”

Romo knew the team was having the winning momentum, and they needed to keep doing that. Therefore, he decided to be a backup for Prescott. And nobody can forget Romo’s press conference, where he gave a heartfelt message about Prescott, saying, “He’s earned the right to be our quarterback.”

As per Martin, “And as hard as that was for Tony, he handled it as well as he could and was there when he needed to be.”

Dak Prescott won the rookie award

The 2016 season was a perfect beginning for Dak Prescott. He played in 16 games, recording 3667 yards, 23 touchdowns, and just four interceptions to his name. He had a passer rate of 104.9. This iconic performance helped him win the Offensive Rookie of the Year award.

He also added 282 yards on the ground and six rushing touchdowns, being a dual-threat player for the team. The Cowboys built their offense around Prescott and Elliott, which helped them get their best regular-season record, 13-3, since 2007.

As Martin mentioned in the same interview, ”Obviously Dak steps in and the rest is history.” That history is of Prescott’s performance, as the Cowboys were doubtful initially about who would step up after Romo’s exit.

But that season, Prescott cleared all the initial second thoughts the franchise or fans might have had regarding his addition and cemented his place among the Cowboys.