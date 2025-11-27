Dak Prescott Admits What He Respects the Most About Patrick Mahomes Before Warning Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys are coming off a win over the Philadelphia Eagles and are now set to face the Kansas City Chiefs. Ahead of this pivotal clash with the Chiefs, Dak Prescott didn’t just acknowledge Patrick Mahomes‘ talent; he pinpointed the one trait he admires most, offering a rare glimpse into the mindset of two of the league’s best.

”Everything in his game,” he said while admiring Mahomes’ performance. “The way he plays it, at the end of the day, obviously talent jumps out, but you watch a guy who plays with pure passion, who’ll do anything it takes to win.”

That wasn’t mere flattery. He also pointed to Patrick Mahomes‘ tendency to extend plays, his uncanny ability to throw accurately on the move, and his willingness to make the risky, high-difficulty throws when the moment demands them.

“He does it all right. What I respect most is just his will to win, you see it, he’ll do anything and everything it takes,” he concluded.

In 11 games, Mahomes completed 64.4 percent of his passes for 2,977 yards, 18 touchdowns, and seven interceptions, to go along with 318 yards rushing on 52 carries, and 6.1 yards per carry. He is productive through the air and, when necessary, he can turn runs or scrambles into vital plays.

Prescott’s comments became more significant, as ESPN’s Dan Graziano also highlighted Mahomes’ importance, not just for the Chiefs, but for the league.

”Sticking with the star QB theme, what about Patrick Mahomes? This Chiefs team doesn’t seem to be any worse than last season’s was, yet the Chiefs’ record is much worse because they’re 1-5 in one-score games this year (with the one win coming Sunday) after winning all of them last season,” Graziano wrote.

”Mahomes hasn’t been consistently accurate, and he hasn’t really delivered those magical, clutch moments that have always elevated Kansas City in the past. Obviously, he still has the ability to do that. If Mahomes helps the Chiefs regain their edge in the one-score games, they’re still a team to fear in the postseason, even if their nine-year AFC West title streak comes to an end,” he concluded.

Dak Prescott gets blunt before the Chiefs clash

The Cowboys can’t afford lapses against the Chiefs. Prescott brought attention to how big alignment will be against a defense that will disguise pressure.

“We’ve got to be on our P’s and Q’s,” Prescott said.

“Communication has to be better than it’s ever been before. Verbal, non-verbal, receivers have to know the protections, the IDs, they’ve got to know when I expect them to break hot, it’s going to take all 11 to be on the same page. [Spagnuolo] makes it hard on you. So each and every play, doesn’t matter if it’s third down in the red zone, wherever, we’ve got to have our heads up and be on alert.”

On Prescott’s side of the ball, he will deal with a defense led by veteran defensive coordinator SteveSpagnuolo.

The Cowboys’ unit relies on timing and explosive plays from receivers like CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens. On the other hand, Kansas City has shown similar traits; a 494-yard, late-game eruption in their overtime win over the Colts is one vital example.

This game shapes up as a matchup between elite offensive prowess and a formidable defensive front. Dallas leads the league in total offense and ranks near the top in scoring, relying on a big-play passing game augmented by a physical rushing attack.