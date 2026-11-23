The Tennessee Titans arrived at the AT&T Stadium on Sunday to face off against the Dallas Cowboys. Turns out that the Dallas quarterback, Dak Prescott, was in no hurry to face off against the Titans, who walked in with a 1-8 record. In the process, he was running late and, in order to make up for the lost time, landed in trouble.

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“Another reason why Cowboys QB Dak Prescott was late coming to the stadium was that he got pulled over for speeding…He said he got a warning,” reported Dallas writer Clarence Hill Jr.

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Why was Prescott running late?

“Cowboys QB Dak Prescott was a bit behind getting to the stadium today. After spending some extra quality time with his daughters, he was pulled over near his house,” Star-Telegram reporter Nick Harris also wrote on X.

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According to The Athletic Lifestyle on SI, Prescott stays in a sprawling estate in Prosper, Texas. From his mansion, the distance to the venue for Sunday’s game, Arlington, is about 49.7 miles. To cover the distance, it takes approximately 50 minutes via the Dallas North Tollway and President George Bush Turnpike. Yet then, Prescott had to rush.

Given how things took off in his personal life after he and his ex-fiancée Sarah Jane Ramos called off their wedding, they reached a temporary agreement in April 2026 to act as joint managing conservators with shared custody for their two daughters, Margaret Jane and Aurora.

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Since he gets to spend little time with the kids given the shared custody and his busy schedule, Prescott might not have been able to fight the urge to squeeze in some more quality time. Given the commute is short, Prescott would have thought to make up for it on the road. But trouble awaited.

Even though this time he was able to get away with just a warning, this is not the first time that Prescott’s name got attached to speeding charges.

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Back in 2016, Prescott was yet to step into the pro league. Right before the Cowboys drafted him in the fourth round in April 2016, the former Mississippi State quarterback was arrested in Starkville.

The quarterback’s legal troubles stemmed from a March 12 incident near the college campus. Police stopped Prescott after accusing him of speeding, leading to his arrest on a DUI charge.

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However, he was found not guilty of driving under the influence and speeding.

“I took full responsibility for my actions,” Prescott said, apologizing. “It was a mistake and I learned from it and it won’t happen again. I am going to be a better person because of it. It is in my past. It’s something that I can guarantee everyone won’t happen again.”

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The arrest has been a blot on Prescott’s otherwise clean history and has kept bothering him.

“Four years into the league, [Prescott] was very established, was amazing,” former head coach Jason Garrett shared on the Up & Adams Show with Kay Adams. “And he says, ‘Coach, did I ever tell you the story about that meeting you had with us at Valley Ranch?’ I’m like, ‘No.’ He’s like, ‘You remember you were asking me all those questions about the DUI?’ I said, “Yeah, I remember it well, and you were awesome.” He’s like, ‘You know, that third time you asked me, I got a little pissed at you.'”

The November 22 incident is now going to open the old talks once again. However, Prescott gave the critics reasons to speak well of him after the Titans clash.

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It was a dominant outing from Prescott, who kept the Cowboys’ offense firing throughout the game. He threw four touchdown passes and added a rushing score as Dallas found the end zone on each of its first six drives. The quarterback wrapped up the night with 325 passing yards on 28-of-33 completions and a season-best 147.3 passer rating.