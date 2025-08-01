Dak Prescott Settles on New OL Member to Replace Injured Star Before Cowboys Workout Veteran

Last March, Dak Prescott was on a vacant turf field outside Frisco, not at a charity event or photo session, but during individual practice. He wasn’t accompanied by CeeDee Lamb or Brandin Cooks. Cameras did not spin. There were no headlines the next day. But for the people who witnessed it, the moment was undeniably Prescott: injecting faith into a proven player, someone struggling to fight his way into the starting five. That flash now cuts differently with the Cowboys’ offensive line situation deteriorating.

With Tyler Guyton (knee), Rob Jones (neck), Matt Waletzko (ankle), and Hakeem Adeniji (concussion) out of commission and Tyler Smith departing practice Thursday with knee soreness, Dallas had to make a decision. And Prescott? He already knew who he wanted. According to multiple team sources, Prescott has been quietly championing in-house elevation. The same lineman he trained with over the summer to replace some necessary reps at left tackle as camp injuries accumulate. “He’s got the tools, technique — this game is about confidence,” Prescott recently said about Nate Thomas, praising how he’d taken time “pouring into him” during their reciprocal workouts.

What’s significant is that this wasn’t a coaching room decision in a bubble. Prescott’s credibility carried significant weight. “Super proud of what he’s done and his approach,” the quarterback said. “There were some tough days this spring, but watching him push through — and now walk out with confidence and make plays — super proud.” To Prescott, who’s been dealing with a revolving door of linemen since 2020, that kind of personal stake in protection is nothing new but perhaps more important than ever.

Nate Thomas’s rhythm is based on pre-snap accuracy, and his strength on timing. Without continuity along the line, all of that’s undone. That’s why, even before training camp injuries began arriving, Prescott took the initiative. He spent early spring rehabbing his arm, but chemistry with the lesser-knowns. Because he doesn’t form trust in camp—he earns it long before that.

Cowboys turn to familiar face in veteran workout

The Cowboys didn’t rely solely on internal promotions to address their growing offensive line injuries. The team officially brought in veteran La’el Collins for a workout—a familiar face from Prescott’s early days under center. The move, first reported by ESPN’s Todd Archer, is a clear sign that Dallas is still looking for experienced depth as the season progresses.

Collins hasn’t played an NFL snap since 2022, but his résumé remains impressive: 89 career games, 86 starts, and the versatility to play both guard and tackle. After a multi-year run with the Cowboys from 2015 to 2021, he spent one season with the Bengals before bouncing around practice squads. Most recently, he was in the Bills‘ camp in 2024.

The message is clear: the Cowboys are thin up front, and they must not leave protecting Prescott to chance anymore. Even if Collins doesn’t make the final 53-man roster, his presence alone signals the urgency inside the building. They’re not just looking for bodies—they need someone who can step in and play right away if called upon.

The current left tackle spot is now held by someone who hadn’t taken an NFL snap before this week. That experiment might survive camp. However, if Collins performs well in his workout and shows mobility after injury, he could go from depth signing to key contributor before the preseason even kicks off. His positional flexibility also adds value. Indeed, he can swing between guard and tackle. Moreover, if Tyron Smith’s knee soreness lingers, that might be exactly what Dallas needs.

And that brings us back to Prescott. He’s no longer the 23-year-old upstart with three Pro Bowl linemen protecting him. He’s now a 32-year-old franchise quarterback in a contract year, chasing another deep playoff run and trying to lead one of the league’s most explosive offenses. But none of that matters if he’s getting hit before Lamb or Ferguson can even finish a route. For Prescott, the margin is razor-thin. And the trust in whoever stands between him and a collapsing pocket can’t be bought.