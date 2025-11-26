Dak Prescott’s Fiancée Reacts to Motherhood Milestone, Announces Health Update

Essentials Inside The Story Prescott balances rising NFL pressure with growing responsibilities at home

Fiancée shares motherhood milestone and supports Prescott after historic comeback win

Family dynamic adds emotional weight as Cowboys prepare for Chiefs showdown

Being a parent is a job that gives you plenty of rewards, but it seldom leaves time for other pursuits. Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and his fiancée, Sarah Jane Ramos, know this very well with two kids of their own. As Sarah navigates life through another exciting chapter in her motherhood, she recently had a life update to share with her fans.

“A strong back is the only option when you are carrying two 100 percentile babies around all day long,” her Instagram story caption read.

Sarah is known for her commitment to fitness, often sharing sneak peeks of her intense gym sessions. She has demonstrated her dedication to staying in shape, even posting about working out just two months after the birth of her second daughter. So it’s no surprise that she shared a story of her back at the gym, joking about the need for a “strong back” to manage her two young children.

The couple are proud parents to two young daughters. They got engaged in October 2024. Their first daughter, Margaret Jane Rose Prescott, arrived in February 2024, and their second daughter, Aurora Rayne Prescott, was born in May 2025. The family is often featured on their social media, sharing moments of their contented life and growth.

Sarah’s Instagram feed offers a glimpse into her life, frequently featuring her alongside her children or alongside her fiancé, Dak Prescott.

Beyond her role as a mother, Sarah Jane is an avid supporter of Dak’s professional football career. Following a recent wild comeback victory for the Cowboys against the Eagles, she celebrated his performance by posting a heartwarming reel on social media. She praised her husband-to-be for setting the record for the most passing yards in Cowboys history.

“So proud of you babe!! #daddy howaboutthemcowboys,” she wrote.

As Sarah manages to balance motherhood and personal health, she also recently celebrated a major milestone in her motherhood journey with Prescott.

Dak Prescott and his Fiancée celebrate 6 months of their second daughter

Dak Prescott and his fiancée recently celebrated a big milestone for their second daughter, Aurora Rayne, who just turned six months old. On May 22, 2025, the couple first shared the happy news that Aurora Rayne had arrived. Dak posted a sweet family picture on Instagram

“Thank You God! Welcome, Aurora Rayne,” he wrote.

Just today, the family posted a TikTok video looking back at the healthy and happy journey of the past six months with their baby girl.

Sarah wished for the two girls to be close in age. She explained that she wants her daughters to grow up together, learning from each other and becoming strong, empowered women, just like she and her own sister did.

“It’s really special to be a female in this world in this day and age and to watch your siblings grow up and be empowered,” she said. “taking notes and using you as an example, but [also] being themselves and growing into what makes them their own person.”

Dak Prescott, too, has embraced fatherhood with a new outlook.

“When you wake up in the morning, and you see that baby, you understand responsibilities,” he said. “Everything that I’ve always wanted for myself, but you want that for somebody else even more,” he added, “it’s special.”

