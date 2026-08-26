Cowboys Fans Hold Their Breath as Dak Prescott Suffers Injury Scare During Practice

The Dallas Cowboys’ team period on Tuesday, August 25, gave fans a mini heart attack, courtesy of quarterback Dak Prescott, whose every stumble now triggers instant fears. Star-Telegram’s Nick Harris captured that anxiety in a post-practice social media post, pairing it with a GIF of someone clutching their chest and exhaling in relief. That was the emotional rollercoaster local fans rode as Dallas gave them a chance to attend training camp practices ahead of the 2026 season.

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“On the second play of the team period, Cowboys QB Dak Prescott got his feet caught while trying to hand off to Malik Davis and fell, and the entire Ford Center gave a collective gasp,” Harris wrote on X. “He popped right back up and is fine. Had everyone like.”

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Because Prescott has dealt with injuries before, the crowd at the Ford Center immediately reacted with concern, letting out a collective gasp. During the minicamp in June, Prescott was dealing with a knee issue. While the quarterback was limited, Brian Schottenheimer confirmed that it was just soreness, with no reason for concern.

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Seeing Prescott hit the ground likely had fans fearing that he had suffered another injury. After all, the quarterback has suffered two season-ending injuries in a short span, in 2020 and 2024. Thankfully, though, assurance came quick.

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“Practice No. 14 – and the first at The Star – so 14 quick observations: Crisis averted: on the second play of team drills, Dak Prescott tripped as he took the snap from center. He was able to flip the ball to Malik Davis as he went to the ground. More importantly, Prescott was OK,” reported ESPN NFL Nation reporter Todd Archer.

In 2020, a compound fracture and dislocation of his right ankle left Prescott sidelined, and he missed 11 games that season. Then, in 2022 he had a right thumb fracture and missed five games, returning after surgery in week 7. The biggest blow came in 2024. A partial avulsion of Prescott’s right hamstring caused part of the tendon to pull away from the bone, requiring surgery to repair the damage. The injury sidelined him for the remainder of the season, costing him the final games of the season.

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The Cowboys can’t afford Prescott to get injured this season, as he walks in with high expectations.

“Dak Prescott’s gonna be the MVP,” Pete Prisco of CBS pushed the bar higher for Prescott. “Okay. I think Dak Prescott again; I say it time and again every single season. He’s the most underappreciated, underrated player in the National Football League. And if they had any sort of defense, he would be that much better.”

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Besides what the analysts and fans expect from him, the quarterback himself has taken up a big challenge: to win the Super Bowl.

“Shoot yeah, that’s what’s left for me,” Prescott told reporters. “And that’s always been my mindset, you know. I love those expectations.”

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Now, it’s time to see whether Prescott can end the 30-year Super Bowl drought.