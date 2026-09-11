Cowboys-Giants Week 1 Clash to Honor 9/11 Victims With Emotional Tribute 25 Years Later

Just hours before the world changed on September 11, 2001, the New York Giants touched down at Newark Airport after playing in Denver. As they walked off their charter flight, another plane sat on the tarmac right next to them: the very one that would soon be hijacked and crash in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, leaving the Giants with a direct and haunting connection to one of the darkest days in American history.

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Now, 25 years later, the Giants will once again take the field with September 11 on their minds. Their Week 1 clash against the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium on September 13 will feature an emotional pregame memorial honoring those who lost their lives, the first responders who made the ultimate sacrifice, and the families and communities forever changed by the attacks.

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The Giants have planned a series of tributes throughout the evening, beginning before fans even enter MetLife Stadium. A ceremonial FDNY firetruck known as Ladder 343 will be displayed outside the stadium. The truck is named in honor of the 343 FDNY firefighters who lost their lives on September 11, 2001, with the names of the fallen firefighters displayed on the rig.

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation will also make a stop at the stadium as part of its Steel Across America Tour. An authentic steel beam recovered from the rubble of the World Trade Center will be displayed outside the gates, providing another physical connection to the tragic September 11 attacks.

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Inside the stadium, the tribute will involve both teams. Cowboys and Giants players and coaches will wear commemorative New York Police Department, Fire Department of New York, and Port Authority Police Department apparel before the game, along with special “Never Forget” T-shirts during the warmups. Limited-edition hats will also be sold, with proceeds benefiting the respective first responder agencies.

Fans attending the game have been encouraged to be in their seats by 8 p.m. for the player introductions. The Giants will then take the field through a gauntlet formed by New York City first responders, putting those who served and sacrificed at the center of the team’s home-opening ceremony.

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The stadium will then pause for a moment of silence as video boards show a photo montage of people who lost their lives on September 11. The images will be provided by Giants season-ticket members, giving the remembrance a personal connection to members of the team’s own fanbase.

As part of the remembrance, two striking columns of light will illuminate the night sky to symbolize the World Trade Center towers. A joint NYPD, FDNY, and PAPD honor guard will stand alongside the light tribute as members of the NYPD and FDNY join together to sing the national anthem.

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A massive 100-yard American flag will also be carried on the field by members of both teams, coaches, and Giants season-ticket members. The national anthem will conclude with a flyover by New Jersey State Police helicopters, adding another ceremonial element to the pregame remembrance.

The coin toss will carry its own connection to the aftermath of September 11. Members of the Palumbo family, whose FDNY father was killed in the attacks and whose family received support from the Jim Fassel Foundation, will serve as honorary captains. The foundation played a significant role in supporting families and communities following the tragedy.

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At the same time, members of the Giants’ 2001 team will also return to the field. Giants legends Jessie Armstead, Tiki Barber, Kerry Collins, and Jason Sehorn will join uniformed first responders for a “Go Big Blue” chant, bringing together players who experienced the aftermath of September 11 firsthand and the people who responded to the tragedy.

That said, the Giants-Cowboys rivalry will ultimately take center stage when the two teams meet under the lights. But before the football begins, MetLife Stadium will belong to the memories of September 11. Twenty-five years later, the Giants will once again take the field with a familiar message at the heart of the night: Never Forget.