Jerry Jones & Co. Start Fund for Marshawn Kneeland’s Pregnant GF After Brian Schottenheimer Announcement

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer made a life-changing decision for Marshawn Kneeland’s girlfriend to secure her future. Catalina Mancera, who is pregnant with the late player’s child, is grieving after the defensive end passed away earlier this month because of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The franchise wants to make sure that his family is taken care of.

As ESPN insider Adam Schefter shared on Instagram, Schottenheimer confirmed the initiative during a press conference on Wednesday, explaining that the goal is to ensure Catalina and her unborn child are “set for life.”

”The organization has been amazing,” Schottenheimer told reporters. ”We’ve started the Marshawn Kneeland Memorial Fund, where we can all give and support Catalina. She’s pregnant, and so we want to make sure she’s taken care of and the baby’s taken care of for the rest of their lives.”

The coach called it an effort to honor Marshawn, his family, and his legacy through lasting support.

This announcement by the coach shows the true direction in which Jerry Jones’ franchise works, as they want to make sure the players’ families are not suffering and have security in the future. Schottenheimer described Kneeland as a tremendous player and even better person, praising his discipline and “playful spirit” that “could take you to your knees.”

The coach added, “My heart is heavy. Our team’s heart is heavy.”

Kneeland’s passing sent shockwaves across the football world. The 24-year-old died because of a self-inflicted gunshot wound on November 6. Reports indicate the events began after he fled from a police traffic stop in Frisco, Texas. Authorities said his vehicle crashed, and he was later found dead.

Mancera, his girlfriend, also shared a heartbreaking post on Facebook, writing, ”My sweet baby, words could never express how broken I feel, you’re my everything. I’ll love you forever my beautiful angel.”

Kneeland, the Cowboys’ second-round pick in 2024, had quickly become a promising presence on the defensive front. Over two seasons, Kneeland registered 26 total tackles, three tackles for loss, a sack, and four quarterback hits.

Before he joined the NFL, he was one of the top defenders in his high school, where he had 27.5 tackles and 13 sacks in 38 games.

The Cowboys have dealt with such a tragic incident before as well. Back in 2012, linebacker Jerry Brown passed away in a car accident. Now this news has once again shocked the NFL world.

NFL world mourns the Kneeland loss

The Cowboys were among the first to react, as they issued a statement following his death.

”It is with extreme sadness that the Dallas Cowboys share that Marshawn Kneeland tragically passed away this morning. Marshawn was a beloved teammate and member of our organization. Our thoughts and prayers regarding Marshawn are with his girlfriend, Catalina, and his family.”

Jerry Jones & Co. have decided to offer counseling resources to all players and staff, knowing how tough the NFL can be on a person’s mental health. Kneeland’s former college coach, Lance Taylor, also expressed his grief, adding that Kneeland was “so much more than an incredible football player – he was a remarkable young man.”

Former Cowboys great Greg Ellis, who even coached Kneeland, expressed regret in a statement, saying, ”I wish I would’ve or could’ve done more to help him in other areas of his life.”

Everyone close to him is struggling to process the news.

His agent, Jonathan Perzley, also mentioned, ”I watched him fight his way from a hopeful kid at Western Michigan with a dream to being a respected professional for the Dallas Cowboys. ”

He continued to talk about how much effort Kneeland had always given to this game.

”Marshawn poured his heart into every snap, every practice, and every moment on the field. To lose someone with his talent, spirit and goodness is a pain I can hardly put into words.”

The Marshawn Kneeland Memorial Fund now stands as a symbol of remembrance and as a means to ensure that his legacy continues.