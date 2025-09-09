Jerry Jones Didn’t Hold Back on Jalen Carter While Eagles DT Gets Bad News on NFL Punishment

“I know that there’s a real emphasis this year on sportsmanship,” Jerry Jones didn’t shy away from addressing the Dak Prescott–Jalen Carter spitting incident. However, when asked if he knew anything about what led the Eagles‘ DT to spit on his quarterback, the Cowboys‘ owner denied any such thoughts. “No, no. I did not,” Jerry said. Fast forward to now, and Jerry finally addressed the controversial event that took place on the opening night of the 2025 season. This time, in detail.

Recently, Jerry stopped by the 105.3 The Fan, where he was asked about the Carter spitting on Prescott. The Cowboys’ owner straight-up claimed that there’s no place for such an act. “Obviously there’s no place for that and they paid a heck of a price,” he noted. “That is their best defensive player that got to sit that game out. That’s as strong as it gets on deterring that kind of behavior.”

Sure, Carter sitting out the game didn’t hurt the Eagles, considering they torched Dallas with a 24-20 win. However, that doesn’t make Carter’s action justifiable, and as Jerry mentioned, there’s no such place for this. There are always two sides to a story. The Prescott-Carter incident was no exception either. We’ll study it piece by piece. Even before the first snap on September 4, things were already heating up.

Prescott and Carter were jawing at each other while the refs huddled over a flag on the opening kickoff. Then came the whistle, and just like that, Carter was ejected. The crystal? He spat on America’s quarterback. At least, that’s how it first looked. But as we mentioned before, there are always two sides to a story. Turns out, Dak actually spat first. The quarterback justified that he “probably spits 1,000 times throughout the game” and wasn’t aiming at the Eagles’ DT.

Adding to this, Prescott also told the reporters about what led Carter to spit on him. “You trying to spit on me?” Dak said Carter asked him. “What would I need to spit on you for?” The QB replied. One thing led to another, and by the time Dak could say something else, Carter decided to spit on him. Meanwhile, the Eagles’ DT apologizes to his teammates and fans after committing the controversial actions.

“It was a mistake that happened on my side, and it just won’t happen again,” Carter said. ” I feel bad for my teammates and the fans out there, I’m doing it for them.” But even though Prescott told his version, Jerry Jones weighed in, and Carter even apologized after the game, that doesn’t mean the league’s just letting the DT off the hook. The punishment is reportedly on the table.

Will Jalen Carter get a suspension after spitting on Dak Prescott?

“At that point I felt like he was insulting me. I wouldn’t spit on somebody. I’m definitely not trying to spit on you. Like, we’re about to play a game. And he just spit on me in that moment and it was more of a surprise than anything,” Prescott said after the game. And right after that went down, the debate kicked off: Is Jalen Carter facing a suspension or not? Well, the early reports suggest that a suspension won’t happen.

A league official told USA TODAY Sports’ Jarrett Bell that a suspension for the 24-year-old DT isn’t currently on the table. The official, however, maintained anonymity, considering the league was still examining the situation. Fast forward to now, and the latest reports are hinting at what kind of suspension Carter might face if the league decides to take action.

Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter 98 walks off the field after being ejected during the first quarter of the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field.

The 24-year-old is set to earn $1.03 million this season, which breaks down to about $57,222 per week. If he gets suspended, that’s the exact amount he’d lose for each game he misses. And even if the league doesn’t officially suspend him, they could just fine him that same weekly pay, basically making it feel like a one-game suspension without actually saying it. Will it happen? That remains to be seen.