Jerry Jones Faces Serious Competition For George Pickens Despite Franchise Tag Update on Cowboys WR

Essentials Inside The Story Cowboys face rising pressure to keep George Pickens long term

AFC South franchise with more cap space can swoop in for George Pickens

Lamb Deal from 2024 makes Pickens' situation complicated

Jerry Jones’s desire to keep George Pickens in Dallas is about to face a serious test from a cash-flush rival in the AFC South. If history is anything to go by, fans would at least expect a delay in talks. However, time may be of the essence as the competition for the star receiver is building. In the AFC South, one franchise wants him to be a part of their 2026 roster.

The Cowboys aren’t the only ones watching Pickens. Reports suggest the Tennessee Titans are ready to spend big to bring him in. The Titans have plenty of ‘cap space’ and need a top-tier receiver to help their quarterback. Since Pickens’ 9 touchdowns tied him for 8th in the league, he is a perfect candidate for them.

Imago Credits: X @dallascowboys

Nashville has cap space, draft capital, and a rookie quarterback in Cam Ward who needs a true No. 1 target to grow with, not another developmental project. Dallas tagging him does not shut the door, it simply changes the price, and the Cowboys have already shown they are open to flipping star talent for picks.

For a team starving for offensive identity under Robert Saleh, swinging a trade for Pickens is very much on the cards. With Chig Okonkwo leading the yardage with just about 600 yards last year, the Titans can really use a 1,500-yard-a-season receiver like Pickens.

In May 2025, Jerry Jones’s Dallas Cowboys made a major move by trading for wide receiver George Pickens from the Pittsburgh Steelers. They wanted a dangerous new target to play alongside CeeDee Lamb, and Pickens delivered exactly what they needed.

Pickens was a superstar. He caught 93 passes for 1,429 yards and scored 9 touchdowns. Now that he is set to become a free agent, the Cowboys have a big choice to make, especially since other teams, like the Tennessee Titans, are interested in signing him.

Earlier, Jerry Jones had shared his excitement about the young receiver’s future, but it will be interesting to see how that goes.

“I’m talking to George all the time by virtue of my excitement for him,” Jones said. “He’s better than, as far as what he contributed to our team, showing the potential that he could contribute. I’m looking forward to getting things worked out so George can be a Cowboy for a long time.”

The Titans are entering the offseason with more spending money than any other team in the NFL, with a massive “salary cap” that could reach as high as $100 million. With a healthy franchise quarterback and more cash than their rivals, Saleh and his staff have a golden opportunity.

We won’t know for sure which team lands George Pickens until we see how the offseason and draft picks play out, but there is a way for the Cowboys to keep Pickens for another season despite their cap space problem

The Cowboys might use the ‘franchise tag’ for the WR

While everyone expects Pickens to stay in Dallas, it won’t be cheap. The Cowboys might use the “franchise tag” to keep him for one more year. This would cost about $28 million for the 2026 season.

Using the tag would give the team more time to negotiate a longer contract, even though the Cowboys haven’t used this option since they tagged Tony Pollard in 2023. When asked if he was worried about how the tag might affect Pickens, Jerry Jones gave a very honest answer.

“Not any more at all than any other player,” Jones mentioned. “No. In fact, my emphasis on feeling good about him off the field, or any of those issues, has to do with me not differentiating him from any of the top players. Obviously, if you franchise somebody, they’re not getting exactly where they want to be. That’s the way that works. Would I be more concerned with him than I would be with anybody? The answer is not at all.”

Imago SPORTS-FBN-ENGEL-COLUMN-FT Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones takes questions during a press conference to introduce new head coach Brian Schottenheimer on Monday, Jan. 27, 2025, at The Star in Frisco, Texas. Amanda McCoy/Fort Worth Star-Telegram/TNS EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx 133374398W AmandaxMcCoyx krtphotoslive949746

Jones’ view is focused on what is best for the team. The franchise tag would keep Pickens from talking to other teams, ensuring he stays a Cowboy for at least one more season while they try to work out a permanent deal.

Pickens is reportedly seeking a major contract extension that mirrors the massive deal signed by his teammate, CeeDee Lamb. In August 2024, Lamb, an All-Pro talent, secured a four-year, $136 million contract that pays him an average of $34 million per season and is scheduled to reach $38 million by 2026.

The primary challenge for the Cowboys is managing their salary cap with so much money concentrated in the passing game.

Since Dak Prescott is already set to earn $74 million in 2026, re-signing Pickens to a similar elite-level deal would mean Dallas has more than $110 million tied up in just three players.

This financial strain makes it difficult for the front office to afford the rest of the roster while staying under the league’s spending limit.