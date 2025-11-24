Jerry Jones Gets Real on Concerns With CeeDee Lamb as Brian Schottenheimer Announces Plans for Cowboys WR

“Nothing in his background suggests he can’t catch the football.” Jerry Jones said about CeeDee Lamb after the Dallas Cowboys‘ 24-20 season-opening loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, where the star wideout dropped multiple passes, four if the reports suggest.

Fast-forward to now: Dallas got its revenge on Philly, but Lamb’s drop issues didn’t disappear. He let a few more slip through his hands on Sunday, and once again, Jones was asked about it. And just like before, the owner-slash-general manager chose to focus on the positives instead of dwelling on the mistakes.

“No, I like that catch he made right at the end. And that’s why you can’t get too concerned, he’ll mess your mood up and catch one,” Jerry said when asked if he’s concerned at all about Lamb’s drops in the two Eagles games, per Jon Machota of The Athletic.

CeeDee Lamb’s 2025 season has seen ups and downs. The receiver is making waves for his strong outing in a few games. But he keeps raising eyebrows due to his recurring habit of dropping passes. While Jerry Jones remains optimistic about his WR, his multiple throws in the two Eagles’ games are hard to miss. Take the season-opener, for instance.

In the final moments of the game, Dak Prescott went right to his go-to guy, delivered a perfect ball, but Lamb flat-out dropped it. It was one of four drops he had that night that eventually led to Dallas’ first loss of the season. Fast-forward, and even though the Cowboys got the result they wanted this time, Lamb’s issues haven’t really gone away.

Heading into Week 12, Lamb had dropped just five passes in all of this season, per FOX reports. On Sunday, however, he finished with just 4 catches for 75 yards on 11 targets. But again, he also dropped three passes, taking his total drops to seven against just the Eagles this season. However, considering the Cowboys are now 5-5-1 after the win, Jerry Jones isn’t concerned about his drops.

But in a what-if world where Dallas didn’t pull this one out, who knows what Jerry would’ve had to say about them? First-year head coach Brian Schottenheimer, on the other hand, has laid out a plan for CeeDee Lamb ahead of the Thanksgiving game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Brian Schottenheimer restated his confidence in CeeDee Lamb

Against the Eagles, the Cowboys overcame a 21-point deficit and eventually recorded one of the best comeback wins in franchise history, thanks to a strong defensive performance in the second half. On the offensive side of the ball, however, Prescott and George Pickens surely had a great day. But that can’t be said about CeeDee Lamb.

Sure, Lamb hauled in that 48-yard deep ball from Prescott on a third-and-5 late in the third quarter. But his multiple drops still put a dent in his overall performance against the Eagles. Even so, Coach Schottenheimer doubled down on his confidence in the star receiver heading into Thursday’s game.

“CeeDee is not a good player,” the head coach said. “He’s an incredible player. I think the biggest thing for CeeDee is to know we love him, we trust him, the ball is going to keep coming his way. There are some weeks you have great games and other weeks where you’re like, ‘Hey, I didn’t play as good as I can play,’ but when we start drawing plays for Kansas City — I’ll give them a heads up — there will be a lot going to No. 88.”

The receiver has hauled in 44 catches for 632 yards and a couple of touchdowns this season. As Dallas heads into Week 13 against the Chiefs, Schottenheimer now looks to get rid of Lamb’s recurring issues. Whether that works out remains to be seen.