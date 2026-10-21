Jerry Jones Hints at Another Trade as Cowboys Owner Gets Blunt Over Deadline Day Plans

Jerry Jones has made several moves to overhaul the Dallas Cowboys‘ defense, acquiring talent through trades both during the offseason and throughout the season so far. However, those efforts have yet to translate into results, with the defense still struggling and Dallas sitting at 2-4 after back-to-back losses. That raises the question of whether the owner and general manager will make another move before the trade deadline. For now, Jones appears open to the possibility.

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“I’ll be real clear, I could see being active at the trade deadline if it was something that could help the team this year,” Jones said at the owners’ meeting, per NFL analyst reporter Albert Breer.

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The Cowboys have three more games before the trade deadline. The team will have chances to improve against the Philadelphia Eagles, the Arizona Cardinals, and the Indianapolis Colts. Whether Jerry Jones makes a trade before the deadline will only be revealed in the coming weeks. But for now, it’s safe to say that despite overhauling the defense, Dallas still needs help.

The Cowboys currently rank 25th in points allowed, giving up 26.5 per game, and 30th in total yards allowed. Their pass defense has struggled as well, ranking 23rd in the league, while the run defense has been even worse, sitting last in rushing yards allowed.

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So when Jerry expressed optimism about being active ahead of the trade deadline, it’s worth noting. The only issue, however, remains the draft capital. So far, the Cowboys have sent a 2027 4th-round pick to the Green Bay Packers for Rashan Gary in the offseason.

Then, the team traded a 2027 3rd-round pick and a 2027 sixth-round pick to the Pittsburgh Steelers to acquire Broderick Jones and a 2027 fourth-round pick. Lastly, Dallas sent a conditional 2027 pick (6th round; conveys if Porter plays 2 games) and a 2028 2nd-round pick to the Steelers for Joey Porter amid major injuries in the secondary.

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That means Jerry Jones has already committed future draft capital to improving the Cowboys’ roster. Still, Jones has acknowledged that he could see himself being active if a deal helps the team this year. For now, Dallas has addressed its needs in the secondary.

Ahead of the deadline, the team could target an edge rusher, considering the team’s struggles since Micah Parsons’ trade. CBS Sports’ trade-deadline analysis identified Dallas as a potential buyer and listed Maxx Crosby, Alex Highsmith, Khalil Mack, and Josh Sweat as possible targets to watch.

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Meanwhile, Jones was also asked whether the Cowboys will be the sellers ahead of the deadline. To which, however, Jones straight up said, “No,” according to Breer. As that happened, Jori Epstein of Yahoo Sports reported that the Cowboys could be sellers if it meant major draft capital in return.

“Jerry Jones just told us at NFL Meetings that he would make a deal at trade deadline that could help team get better this year. He says Cowboys will not be sellers — unless a deal with Micah Parsons-like return comes their way to prompt reconsidering,” she wrote.

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For now, the Cowboys appear more likely to explore ways to strengthen the roster than to sell off key pieces. But with limited draft capital remaining and the defense yet to show meaningful improvement, Jones will have to decide how much more he is willing to give up to keep Dallas’ season alive.