Jerry Jones Receives Strong Reasons to Make Immediate Troy Aikman Move Amid Cowboys’ Super Bowl Drought

Essentials Inside The Story Troy Aikman’s recent NFL front-office work is drawing league-wide attention.

With 30 years without a Super Bowl, the Cowboys’ status quo is under fire.

Jerry Jones faces intensifying pressure to alter the Cowboys’ leadership approach.

As the Dallas Cowboys enter the 2026 offseason, the “all-in” mantra of years past has been replaced by a familiar, haunting statistic: 30 years. With the franchise officially hitting a three-decade drought since their last Super Bowl appearance in 1996, the pressure on owner and General Manager Jerry Jones has reached a fever pitch.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

While Jones searches for a new defensive coordinator to replace Matt Eberflus, he is receiving a growing chorus of NFL insiders and former players pointing toward a different, more radical solution: bringing Hall of Fame quarterback Troy Aikman back, not as a coach, but as the general manager of the team.

“Quick note on Troy Aikman. I’ve been told many times how he was incredibly involved, incredibly thoughtful, and completely committed to the Dolphins’ GM search. I hope he stays at ESPN forever, but if he ever does something else… Man, the Cowboys should just put him in charge,” Jeff Darlington of ESPN wrote. The same has been addressed by Cowboys Nation on X.

ADVERTISEMENT

The catalyst for the recent Aikman-to-Dallas buzz isn’t anything that happened at The Star in Frisco, but rather a series of moves in Miami. The Miami Dolphins recently hired Aikman as a consultant to lead their search for a new general manager and head coach.

The results were immediate and well-received. Troy Aikman was “heavily involved” in the process that landed former Packers executive Jon-Eric Sullivan as the Dolphins’ new GM.

ADVERTISEMENT

This successful venture into the “front office” world has many wondering why the Cowboys haven’t tapped into the brainpower of the man who led them to three Super Bowl titles in the 1990s. Well, to answer that, there is surely one big obstacle to Aikman’s move. Both Jerry and Aikman have occasionally clashed because of the way the Jones family runs the team.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

If Jerry Jones can move past their old argument and hire Troy Aikman, the team would benefit from Aikman’s fresh perspective and leadership.

How can bringing in Troy Aikman be beneficial for the Dallas Cowboys

Troy Aikman has frequently expressed his desire to transition into an NFL front-office role, though his commitment to broadcasting has so far prevented him from leaping. Despite his busy schedule, he had clarified in 2023 that he still wants to help a professional organization find success. As the Cowboys continue to struggle, missing the playoffs and failing to live up to their own championship promises, fans are increasingly looking to Aikman as the person who can maybe finally turn the franchise around.

ADVERTISEMENT

After a series of poor personnel decisions and a season that spiraled out of control, the consensus in Dallas is that the team needs a fresh start led by someone who understands the modern game. The argument for Aikman is built on his deep history with the team and his sharp analytical mind. As the last quarterback to lead the Cowboys to a period of sustained dominance, he carries a level of respect and authority that few others possess. Supporters believe that if Aikman were given full control over football operations, he would bring a sense of discipline and leadership that has been missing for years.

USA Today via Reuters NFL, American Football Herren, USA New Orleans Saints at Dallas Cowboys, Nov 29, 2018 Arlington, TX, USA Troy Aikman waves prior to the game with the Dallas Cowboys playing against the New Orleans Saints at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports, 29.11.2018 18:21:42, 11755555, New Orleans Saints, NPStrans, NFL, Troy Aikman, AT&T Stadium, Dallas Cowboys PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMatthewxEmmonsx 11755555

Having years of on-field experience, his greatest potential strengths are his ability to evaluate talent and manage the roster effectively. Through his work in the broadcast booth, he has stayed at the top of the NFL’s “cycle,” watching every team and player with a critical eye. This experience suggests he would be a superior judge of draft picks and free agents.

ADVERTISEMENT

Furthermore, observers believe Troy Aikman would handle contract negotiations with more urgency, closing deals quickly rather than allowing the market to reset and drive up prices. He would likely prioritize the team’s actual needs, such as the offensive line, rather than making confusing draft picks that don’t address immediate gaps.

Now that we have addressed how the team could benefit from his possible GM’s role, whether Aikman ever joins the Cowboys depends on Jerry Jones’s willingness to set aside his ego and hand over the reins. The franchise has spent a quarter-century stuck in the same patterns, and it is becoming clear that a radical makeover is the only way to change its fortunes.

Troy Aikman has the intelligence and the championship pedigree to make Dallas a regular contender again, but only if he is given the freedom to lead without interference.