Jerry Jones Risked Livelihood & Defied Father’s Request to Pursue NFL Dream

Jerry Jones was never a small-time player, whether walking across the field at AT&T Stadium, juggling microphones from reporters like a pro, or striking deals that remade the professional football universe. Steely, charismatic, and frequently divisive, Jones made a career as a risk-taker and a visionary. His willingness to challenge the status quo not only shaped the Dallas Cowboys but also contributed so much to expanding the reach and the business of the NFL. That sense was something he had from the very beginning of his career.

When Jerry Jones was seated for an interview on Good Morning America, he reflected on the beginning of his football life. When Jones graduated from college, where he played but came to realize a professional in-game career wasn’t the future ahead for him, Jones admitted he just could not quite let go of the sport. Instead of settling into the “normal life” that his father encouraged him to embrace, Jones instead opted to pursue a dream that was more fantasy than fact.

He confessed to sneaking away from his job simply to hang around outside of hotel lobbies in Houston, where AFL founder Lamar Hunt and other league officials gathered. “I would sneak off from my job and go down to Houston and just sit around the lobby when I was about 23-24 and just wait on them to break from their meetings and go over and introduce myself. I guess somehow I thought some way it was going to rub off on me,” he confessed.

Jones took a big gamble, the potential at risking secure jobs for a shot at rubbing elbows with the power brokers of football. But for him, the charm of being near the sport was worth risking the safety of a classical route. However, his father saw things differently. Jones recalled, ”My parents, especially my father, were really critical and said, ‘Jerry, when are you going to get this football out of your neck?”’ Jones Sr tried to push his son aside, in an attempt that, at the time, held no promise of a profitable career. The tug of war between duty and dream was fierce, but Jerry Jones wouldn’t give in.

He described the obsession as one he simply “couldn’t get out of [his] mind.” That refusal to give up on the dream, in the face of family disapproval, was one of the signs of the man who would give his life to football. And now, when the host asked what his father would say today, Jones’ response was both of pride and reflection. “Oh, he’s proud. There’s no question about it,” Jones shared, understanding his father, a businessman himself, would really like the mix of boldness and risk that shaped his son’s career.

Jones’ transformation from dreamer to owner arrived in 1989, when he bought the Dallas Cowboys for $140 million. He asserted his presence at once by firing popular head coach Tom Landry and adding Jimmy Johnson as head coach while seizing the position of GM for himself by firing longtime general manager Tex Schramm. The risk paid dividends, with Dallas winning three Super Bowls over seven years under stars Emmitt Smith and Troy Aikman. That period solidified Jones as a champion builder, a businessman who would make uncomfortable choices.

Today, the Cowboys are valued at well over $10 billion, the most valuable sports team in America—a legacy to Jones’ vision.

Jerry Jones’ legacy: Greatness and flaws

There is no question of the “good” of Jerry Jones’ legacy. He turned the Cowboys into a cultural phenomenon, extended the NFL’s business model with the inclusion of networks such as Fox, and built the AT&T Stadium, now aptly named “the House that Jerry Built.” His legacy as one of the key architects of the modern NFL is ensured, and his 2017 Hall of Fame induction formalized his position as a league builder.

But the “bad” is just as prevalent. Since winning the Super Bowl in 1996, the Cowboys have been stuck in decades of mediocrity and have won only five playoff games in almost 30 years. With serial postseason letdowns and head coaches who never reached championship heights, critics contend that Jones’ hands-on ownership has hindered the team more than it has helped.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

From Dak Prescott’s contract talks to CeeDee Lamb’s holdout and the recent trade of Micah Parsons, Jones’ straight-shooting style has sometimes kept even his most outspoken players at arm’s length. As much as his business skills are unmatched, his style has also been destabilizing for the franchise in many ways.

In the end of it all, Jerry Jones is one of the most interesting men in the NFL—a man who gambled his career, defied his dad’s advice, and created an empire for sheer madness of the game.