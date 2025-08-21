Jerry Jones’ Son Makes Statement on Cowboys’ Failures After HC Shared Micah Parsons Update

The Dallas Cowboys have always been a team under a microscope, but lately, that spotlight has felt more like a magnifying glass, bringing cracks into focus instead of sheen. Two straight losses: 13–31 against the Baltimore Ravens and 21–31 against the Los Angeles Rams, have only amplified concerns. And if the preseason woes weren’t bad enough, the constant Micah Parsons drama is simply fueling the fire. For a franchise that prides itself on accuracy, the last few weeks have been a sobering reminder that the Cowboys’ aspirations are never only about victories—they’re about demonstrating their identity.

Into that swirl of pressure came Stephen Jones, the executive vice president of the Cowboys and son of Jerry Jones, who used a television broadcast of Wednesday evening’s practice to refute the building criticism. “We’ve had a great training camp. I know the preseason games haven’t been perfect, but we expect that because we’re not wanting to really show anything, whether it’s offense or defense, what the Cowboys are going to be about this year,” he stated. His remarks weren’t made solely to the fans sitting in their living rooms watching the games on television; they were made to anyone doubting whether Dallas can flip the switch at the right times.

Stephen doubled down, adding, “We’re sure looking forward to two weeks from Thursday when we get to go up to Philadelphia and see what we’re about.” That game against the Eagles hangs over them, not only as an early challenge of the Cowboys’ character, but as a means of quieting speculation about their preparation.

The issue, of course, is not new. Since Jerry Jones bought the team for $140 million in 1989, Dallas has been living in a self-imposed microscope. The Cowboys rode high in the 1990s, capturing Super Bowls in 1992, 1993, and 1995. But since then, it’s been a desert of discontent. The Cowboys have not appeared in a conference championship game for 30 years. A drought that is now the fourth-longest active dry spell in the NFL.

Even though they’re one of the most valuable franchises in the league, Dallas has continued to trip in the playoffs. The Cowboys made it to the divisional round four times since 2009, only to blow each chance. Last season, their postseason aspirations sputtered long before January. Partly due to the midseason injury to Dak Prescott that disrupted the team’s rhythm. For a franchise that markets itself on swagger and toughness, this absence of concrete success has placed the Jones family in a familiar yet undesirable position: needing to justify the Cowboys’ relevance in August, when most contenders are refining their championship designs.

And they are not the only ones with frustrations. The New York Jets have not won a playoff game since 2010. The Carolina Panthers have not won a postseason game since their 2015 Super Bowl appearance, and the Atlanta Falcons still have nightmares about their Super Bowl LI meltdown with no playoff victories since then. However, this will not give Dallas much solace, but it highlights a reality: playoff incompetence is not exclusively theirs. What is unique about the Cowboys’ plight is the scope of their platform. No other club covers enormous financial worth, international exposure, and decades of incomplete promises to the extent that Dallas does. Every preseason loss, every contract controversy, and every defeat gets amplified in a manner that simply doesn’t happen for other franchises.

That’s why what Stephen Jones said in public counted. The preseason leaderboard gives one picture, but his comments try to change the script that Dallas is playing the long game, holding its secrets back until the lights shine brightest.

Brian Schottenheimer address Parsons’ status

Whereas the Jones’ are communicating high-level expectations, the coaching staff has the most immediate story to tell: Micah Parsons. Dallas’ defensive anchor has not practiced since the beginning of training camp, and questions regarding his availability for Week 1 have been attached to every Cowboys report.

Head coach Brian Schottenheimer provided the most definitive indication till date on Wednesday. He stated that he thinks Parsons will dress against the Eagles. “I feel good about that. Yeah.” Schottenheimer replied when asked if he has the expectation that the linebacker will play Week 1. Pressed on if that faith included Parsons playing with or without an extension. He reiterated, “I feel good that Micah is going to be out there against the Philadelphia Eagles.”

PHILADELPHIA, PA – DECEMBER 29: Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons 11 looks on during the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Dallas Cowboys on December 29, 2024 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

Parsons’ case is a complex one. The 25-year-old All-Star officially asked for a trade in Aug after contract talks broke down. A gesture that signaled his frustration with the absence of a long-term contract. He’s currently set to play in 2025 under the fifth-year option of his rookie contract that pays him $24 million. Though Schottenheimer’s enthusiasm indicates improvement could be occurring behind the scenes. The truth is Parsons’ absence has hung over every defensive drill, and his health and contractual status will continue to be the Cowboys’ most sensitive balancing act.

The issue is not limited to Parsons, however. Injuries have already started to redefine Dallas’ preseason picture. During Saturday’s 13–31 loss from Baltimore, wide receiver Jonathan Mingo suffered a sprained posterior cruciate ligament after landing awkwardly on a jump ball from Joe Milton III. The 24-year-old limped off the field. He is now expected to open the season on injured reserve.

The injury report doesn’t stop there. Cornerback Bruce Harmon has been sent to injured reserve. While tight end Luke Schoonmaker is still questionable as he goes through the NFL’s concussion protocol. Schottenheimer confirmed that they are closely monitoring the tight end. As these issues create a concerning picture for a team already facing preseason losses and contract issues.