Jerry Jones Takes Shot at Dak Prescott’s Offense, Demands More From Cowboys QB

Following Sunday’s 33-30 overtime loss to the Arizona Cardinals, Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones appeared on 105.3 The Fan to discuss the team’s struggles through the first eight weeks of the season. Dallas currently sits at 3-5, with Jones acknowledging that the franchise underwent a major defensive overhaul during the offseason.

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With new defensive coordinator Christian Parker leading the unit, Jones believes the defense is still rebuilding. However, he also pointed out that the offense hasn’t performed up to expectations in recent weeks. This is why Jerry revealed that, given the defense’s current situation, the Cowboys’ offensive struggles have only added to the pressure on a unit that is still trying to find its footing.

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“We had an offense, and we had a head coach that can run that offense extremely well, in my opinion, as well as the people in place, namely Dak (Prescott), that could give us a heck of a run, heck of a go of it on offense,” said Jerry Jones on 105.3 The Fan. “That is the area right there that, when we don’t play as well as we should be playing. And if you put in place the theory that your defense has a process in building or rebuilding, then if you miscue there, then that can end up like we did with the look that we had at the end of that ball game Sunday.”

On paper, the Cowboys’ offense ranks seventh in the league through the first eight weeks of the 2026 season, averaging 27.4 points per game. Their passing attack has been efficient as well, ranking ninth in net passing yards. However, despite major offensive weapons like Dak Prescott, George Pickens, and CeeDee Lamb on the roster, Dallas has struggled to produce consistently in several games.

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For broader context, Dallas’ offensive production changed drastically between its first four games and its subsequent two games. With Dak Prescott under center, the Cowboys scored 30.5 points per game in the first four games, while the quarterback recorded 8 touchdowns and just one interception.

In the next two games, however, the unit managed to score just 14.5 points per game, while Prescott recorded a pair of touchdowns and four interceptions. The Cowboys had an experienced quarterback, talented receivers, and an established offensive system under Brian Schottenheimer. Yet, they struggled to maintain the production they showed at the beginning of the season.

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Their Week 8 matchup against the Cardinals added fuel to the fire.

The Cowboys lost 33-30 in overtime after surrendering a 14-point fourth-quarter lead. Prescott completed 19-of-29 passes for 195 yards, one touchdown, and no interceptions. Dallas tallied just 261 net yards, including 168 passing yards and just 93 rushing yards. The running game was once again disappointing.

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Javonte Williams, who rushed for 155 yards on 25 carries a week ago against the Philadelphia Eagles, only managed 56 rushing yards on 24 carries. The passing game wasn’t particularly productive either. CeeDee Lamb finished with seven receptions for 58 yards, while George Pickens managed just two catches for 48 yards.

“He needs the ball coming his way more,” Jerry Jones said about Pickens, as he recorded just 2 receptions.

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The second-half offensive production makes the problem clearer. Dallas entered halftime with a 14-3 lead and extended it to 17-3 after a 70-yard drive that ended with a field goal. Prescott then scored a rushing touchdown early in the fourth quarter to make it 24-10. However, the offense couldn’t sustain its production after that.

The Cowboys’ next scoring drives ended with field goals rather than touchdowns. They managed a 35-yard field goal after an Arizona penalty extended a possession and another 41-yard field goal after recovering an onside kick. Then, after Arizona tied the game with six seconds remaining, Dallas failed to produce a first down on its opening overtime possession and punted. The Cowboys failed to score in overtime.

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But the offensive struggles weren’t limited to Arizona. In Week 5 against the winless Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Cowboys dropped the matchup 24-16. Dallas’ offense went quiet after Prescott’s opening 70-yard touchdown drive. It eventually managed a 99-yard touchdown drive in the fourth quarter, but couldn’t complete the comeback.

Against the Green Bay Packers in Week 6, things didn’t change much. Dallas failed to score till late in the third quarter and finished with just 13 points. Prescott threw two interceptions and struggled to get CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens involved consistently.

While the team certainly won against the Eagles in Week 7, the Cowboys have once again raised questions about their struggles. Only this time, Jerry Jones has pointed out offensive struggles after weeks of criticism of the defensive unit.