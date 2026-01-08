Jerry Jones Uses Donald Trump’s Controversial Venezuela Comments Amid Search For Matt Eberflus’ Replacement

Essentials Inside The Story Owner Jerry Jones references controversial Donald Trump statement amid defensive coordinator search

Cowboys open to changing defensive hiring philosophy

Dallas faces pressure after historically poor defense

The Dallas Cowboys are officially on the hunt for a new defensive coordinator following the recent firing of Matt Eberflus. During an exit press conference on Wednesday, January 7, owner and general manager Jerry Jones discussed how the team plans to fill the vacancy. When asked whether head coach Brian Schottenheimer would have the final say, Jones veered off script, drawing a weird comparison to Donald Trump’s controversial remarks about Venezuela.

“Cowboys owner Jerry Jones just jokingly said he is referencing Donald Trump, saying, ‘I’m running Venezuela’ when asked about head coach Brian Schottenheimer getting a chance to pick his own defensive coordinator,” Jon Machota, a renowned Cowboys insider, reported. “Jones then clarified that it will be a group decision, just like when they hired Matt Eberflus.”

The Cowboys owner surprised everyone by bringing up a sensitive topic at the end-of-year meeting, but he is known for saying unexpected things. Jones used the reference to Venezuela jokingly to highlight his hands-on management style before clarifying that the search would be a collaborative effort. He insisted that the hiring process would be a group decision, much like it was when the team originally brought on Eberflus.

He also pushed back against the idea that he makes these choices alone, insisting that Schottenheimer played a significant role in the previous hiring process for the 2025-26 season.

Interestingly, the Cowboys might be changing their usual hiring strategy. Since 2014, the team has almost exclusively hired defensive coordinators who had previous experience as NFL head coaches. However, Jones noted that he is now open to hiring someone who has never been a coordinator before. Finding the right leader for the defense is seen as a vital step in setting a successful tone for the franchise’s future.

The Cowboys might change their pattern of hiring a defensive coordinator

The Dallas Cowboys are searching for a new defensive coordinator once again after firing Matt Eberflus on Tuesday. This decision follows a disastrous 2025 season where the defense collapsed, finishing last in the league in points allowed and setting franchise records for the most points and yards given up. This marks the fourth time in just four years that the team has made a change at this critical position, highlighting a period of intense instability for the organization.

For over a decade, the Cowboys have followed a specific strategy of hiring former NFL head coaches to lead their defense. This approach is intended to allow offensive-minded head coaches, like current leader Brian Schottenheimer, to focus entirely on the offense while a seasoned veteran manages the other side of the ball. However, after the high-profile failure of the Eberflus era, which saw the team trade away star playmaker Micah Parsons, the front office must now decide whether to stick with this veteran-heavy plan or pivot toward a new philosophy.

If the team decides to maintain its current pattern, several experienced names are likely at the top of its list. Candidates like Brian Flores, Raheem Morris, and Jonathan Gannon all have experience as NFL head coaches and are known for building tough, disciplined units. Flores specifically made a strong impression on the Cowboys’ staff after his Minnesota Vikings defense dominated Dallas late in the season. Gannon also remains a strong contender due to his familiarity with the organization and his deep understanding of the team’s rivals in the NFC East.

On the other hand, the Cowboys could look toward “rising stars” who have yet to hold a head coaching job. Aden Durde, a former Cowboys assistant now in Seattle, is a popular name among players and fans alike. Jim Leonhard is another highly respected candidate currently coaching in Denver with ties to Schottenheimer. Additionally, Jeff Ulbrich has gained a reputation for quickly improving every defensive unit he leads.

Regardless of the final choice, the pressure is on Dallas to find a long-term solution and fix a defense that reached an all-time low last year.