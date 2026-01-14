Jerry Jones Wants Eagles Coach to Replace Matt Eberflus as Brian Schottenheimer Blasts Fired Cowboys OC

The Philadelphia Eagles currently boast one of the NFL’s premier defensive units, and while veteran defensive coordinator Vic Fangio remains firmly in his role, changes could be coming to his coaching staff. According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, Jerry Jones’s Dallas Cowboys have officially requested to interview Christian Parker, the Eagles’ defensive backs coach and pass-game coordinator, for their vacant defensive coordinator position, which once belonged to Matt Eberflus.

At just 34 years old, Parker is considered a fast-rising star in the coaching ranks. Since joining Philadelphia in 2024, he has played a pivotal role in the development of standout defensive backs like Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean, adding to a resume that already includes work with elite players such as Patrick Surtain II and Jaire Alexander.

His success in nurturing young talent has made him a top target for teams looking to revitalize their defense.