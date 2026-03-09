Jerry Jones Wants Eagles Star In Free Agency After Failing to Secure Maxx Crosby Trade – Report

A few days ago, Maxx Crosby went to the Ravens despite interest from the Dallas Cowboys, leaving them looking at a linebacker in the NFC East. After leaking over 30 points a game in 2025, Jerry Jones needed defensive reinforcements. Now, he is reportedly set to make Dallas a defensive threat once again with a Philadelphia Eagles linebacker on his mind.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Look for the Cowboys to pursue Eagles linebacker Nakobe Dean in free agency. He knows Christian Parker’s scheme @DLLS_Cowboys,” Cowboys writer Clarence Hill Jr posted on X.

ADVERTISEMENT

Under new defensive coordinator Christian Parker, the Cowboys are expected to go “all-in” during free agency to replenish a unit that struggled to find its identity last year. On Thursday, Cowboys insider Clarence Hill Jr. provided a concrete report connecting the team to the former Georgia standout.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Cowboys are attempting to fill a massive hole in the middle of their defense, but the primary risk with Dean is his extensive injury history rather than his on-field ability.

He has struggled to stay healthy throughout his professional career, appearing in just 47 of a possible 68 regular-season games over the past four seasons. His 2025 season was particularly hampered by a knee injury that cost him the first five games and a hamstring issue that sidelined him for the final two weeks of the year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite his injury history, the linebacker’s UFA status means that Jones can acquire him without having to part with any of the franchise’s draft capital. Moreover, the performances speak for themselves.

When healthy, however, Dean has shown flashes of being the linebacker the Cowboys desperately need. Breaking out in 2024, he racked up a career-high 128 total tackles and 3.0 sacks while helping lead the Eagles to a Super Bowl LIX title.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite his limited time on the field in 2025, he still managed to record a new career-high of 4.0 sacks in just 10 games, proving his effectiveness as a blitzing threat.

In total, his four-year tenure with the Eagles produced 7.5 sacks and 226 tackles, forcing three fumbles. Adding Dean to organize the middle of the field is exactly the type of move Parker’s multiple 3-4 scheme demands to get the defense back on track.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a developing story…stay tuned!