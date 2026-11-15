“Jerry Needs to Fire Himself”: 4x Pro Bowler Rips “Out of Touch” Jerry Jones With Brutal Advice

Following the 2026 offseason and the NFL Draft, NFL.com graded the Dallas Cowboys an A- for their massive roster overhaul. On paper, a defensive rebuild and major changes to the roster had become necessary for Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones. While there is no denying that Jones kept his hand loose and spent heavily in free agency to add talent to the roster, those additions and changes have failed to produce the desired results so far.

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As the Cowboys prepare to face the San Francisco 49ers in Week 10, their defense has struggled tremendously, while the offense has failed to cover up those issues. Now, four-time Pro Bowler Richie Incognito has shared his assessment of the Cowboys and suggested that Jerry Jones should “fire himself” over the team’s current situation.

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“They’ve added more talent, arguably added more talent, and they’re worse than last year,” said Incognito of the Cowboys on his Initial Contact show. “They’re chasing the Giants in the NFC East. And listen, the Giants are a feel-good story, but they’re not a great team. They’re playing well, and they’re getting it done. But the Dallas Cowboys, with the Philadelphia Eagles taking the year off, should absolutely be in the mix for the NFC East. The Commanders aren’t doing nothing. So Jerry needs to fire himself as the general manager. Probably never going to happen. But if they want to get right, go spend money.

“Go get a good general manager, Jerry. You’re just out of touch, dude. You’re a billionaire. Go live on your yacht and come in, flying on your helicopter, watch your high-priced team kick everyone’s a-s, and then go back to the beach. We don’t need you doing the draft. We don’t need you f—ing doing free agency because all you’ve done is just mess it up since the 90s. Jerry fires himself. Bring in a new GM. Let the new GM pick his coach. It is a quick fix in Dallas, but you have the guy Jerry Jones there, and he will never do it.”

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Dallas entered the offseason after finishing the 2025 season with a 7-9-1 record, while the team’s defense ranked 30th in yards allowed at 377.0 yards per game and last in points allowed at 30.1 per game. In February, Jones acknowledged that he would “spend more money in free agency” than he had during the previous offseason.

At the same time, however, Dallas was dealing with salary cap issues, as the team was roughly $56 million over the newly set $301.2 million salary cap for the 2026 season. However, Jones agreed to restructure multiple contracts to create cap space and use it to rebuild the roster. That’s exactly what he did.

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Evidently, Dallas first traded for Rashan Gary from Green Bay, signed Jalen Thompson, P.J. Locke, Cobie Durant, and acquired Dee Winters from the Niners, drafted Caleb Downs and Malachi Lawrence in the first round, and went on to invest heavily in multiple players.

For broader context, Jerry Jones signed Javonte Williams to a three-year, $24 million contract with $16 million guaranteed, while George Pickens received the franchise tag at $27.2 million for 2026. Dallas also signed Jalen Thompson to a three-year deal worth up to $36 million, while Malik Hooker received a one-year, $5 million deal.

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Brandon Aubrey received a four-year, $28 million extension with $20 million guaranteed, while Quinnen Williams subsequently signed a three-year, $105.9 million extension.

However, that investment hasn’t translated into production. Heading into their Week 10 matchup against the 49ers, the Cowboys are 4-5. While their offense ranks sixth in the NFL in scoring, their defense ranks 25th in points allowed, 30th in total yards allowed, and 31st in rushing yards allowed.

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The struggles are particularly concerning given the relatively thin competition in the NFC East. The Philadelphia Eagles have lost seven straight games, while their quarterback, Jalen Hurts, has been ruled out for the rest of the season.

The Washington Commanders’ struggles are also evident, as the team sits at 3-5-1. The Cowboys, meanwhile, are competing with the New York Giants, a team that doesn’t even have its starting quarterback. As Dallas continues to struggle to compete for the division title, that’s exactly why Incognito called out Jerry Jones and urged him to find a new general manager.