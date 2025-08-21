Joe Milton Issues Blunt Response to Critics as Cowboys HC to Cut Dak Prescott’s Backup

The Dallas Cowboys find themselves in a peculiar situation this offseason with the limelight on the man who is meant to be Dak Prescott’s backup. In preseason games, he has attempted 26 of 47 passes (55.3%) for 265 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions. On paper, none of those statistics jump off the page, and critics have not been afraid to comment on his accuracy problems and lack of touch.

Meanwhile, his natural speed and athleticism maintain coaches curious about him, with many of them asking: is that the player the Cowboys should count on? The name and face generating equal measures of curiosity and doubts is that of Joe Milton, the 6-foot-5 quarterback with the cannon arm. Milton’s cannon arm skill has been a talking point for a long run now, and one thing hanging over his head is whether or not he can couple that talent with the touch the position demands.

Milton himself had a message for those who question his style. When asked about all the yap about his rocket arm, he couldn’t even sugarcoat. ““I don’t understand why people say I throw the ball so hard. I’m literally not throwing the ball hard. It just comes off my hand like that. I was born and blessed that way. If you think I’m throwing the ball hard, you shouldn’t be in the NFL,” he said.

It was a quick, brutal, and overflowing with confidence response. A firm assertion of his role as a quarterback. The suggestion that his passes are too forceful, he argues, is a problem not for him but for those who can’t handle them.

Behind all the hype is the reality of Milton’s NFL transformation. His athleticism allows him to escape pressure, and his arm can stretch the field in ways few can match. But like so many hyped-up untested-armed quarterbacks who came before him, the early returns have not supported the hype. His physical skills are unassailable, but linking them to long-term production has been much more elusive.

History provides a blueprint here. Josh Allen came in as the classic rocket-armed thrower but wasn’t polished for a couple of years before becoming an MVP candidate. Will Levis can throw it 60-plus yards with no problem but still sufferes with touch and decision-making. Drew Lock has had flashes but remains inconsistent, and Jameis Winston’s career has been one of equal flashes of brilliance and turnover. Even Jay Cutler, a NFL veteran, never completely escaped criticism for inconsistent accuracy. Milton is now on that same spectrum, where natural talent won’t silence the doubts until proven otherwise.

Cowboys HC to Cut Dak Prescott’s Backup?

For head coach Brian Schottenheimer, it is reality vs. possibility. He said that Milton will get his third and final preseason start Friday night against the Atlanta Falcons at AT&T Stadium. More than a spectacle, it may be Milton’s last audition in a Cowboys jersey. ‘‘In two preseason games, Milton has directed 17 full drives, and the Cowboys have one touchdown and four field goals. He has been intercepted twice and one of the three sacks led to a safety,” ESPN’s Todd Archer said.

Despite those less than stellar results, Schottenheimer put aside his reservations. He stated that he still thinks Milton will turn out just fine. The current backup, journeyman Will Grier, hasn’t taken the field in an NFL game since 2019, which makes him not a comforting backup plan for a championship-aspiring team.

Dak Prescott at Cowboys' training camp Day 8

That reality is what makes Joe Milton’s start notable. Coaches and GMS are not just trying him out to determine if he is capable of providing them flash. They are evaluating whether he is capable of operating the offense efficiently, taking care of the ball, and dealing with drives in bad situations. Despite all the arm-strength trash-talking, the NFL does not usually go out of its way to complement quarterbacks who can do no more than win beauty contests inside YouTube vignettes. Precision, hope, and decision will determine if Milton secures a spot or is another “what if” story.

In the meantime, Milton’s case is getting more complicated by the Cowboys’ more ambitious plans. This roster is built to compete now. The defense, led by Micah Parsons, is a championship unit. CeeDee Lamb remains one of the league’s most feared weapons. And With Prescott signed through 2030, the Cowboys aren’t in the market for a long-term starter, they’re looking for someone who can hold the fort if disaster strikes

That’s why Case Keenum potentially winding up in Dallas from Chicago rings more like a contingency plan than a rumor. Keenum has 64 career starts, which includes a fantasy season with the Minnesota Vikings in 2017, when he took them to the NFC Championship Game. His experience and calmness are just the kinds of insurance a competitor franchise counts on. Milton and Grier, by comparison, are wild cards. A risk Jerry Jones may not be willing to swallow if the Cowboys want to remain open for business.

However, Joe Milton still holds on to the pen in his story. His final preseason game presents him with a chance to demonstrate something other than arm strength. As in the NFL, flash is not enough to secure roster spots. When the lights come on at AT&T Stadium Friday night, Joe Milton’s audition will carry more weight than his words.