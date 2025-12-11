Latest Jake Ferguson Injury Update: Will Cowboys TE Play in Week 15 vs. Vikings?

The Dallas Cowboys opened Week 15 with an unexpected concern at a key offensive spot, as tight end Jake Ferguson appeared on the injury report with a new calf issue. He and CeeDee Lamb, who remains in concussion protocol, were both limited on Wednesday, raising early questions about the unit’s readiness. Still, signs are already trending in the right direction.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Cowboys TE Jake Ferguson was working with Britt Brown today during a portion of practice open to the media,” posted Cowboys reporter Joseph Hoyt on X.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Thursday, Cowboys beat reporter Joseph Hoyt captured a moment during the media portion of practice that signaled ongoing rehabilitation. Hoyt noted that Ferguson was actively working with assistant strength coach Britt Brown, specifically using resistance cords.