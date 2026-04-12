Cowboys Legend Troy Aikman Credits to Roger Staubach Ahead of Annual Cancer Charity Event With Dak Prescott

For decades, the Cowboys have been a symbol of hope at the Children’s Cancer Fund Gala, but the story of how this tradition began involves a legendary phone call that changed Troy Aikman’s life forever. As the 36th annual event approaches this Friday at the Hilton Anatole, Troy Aikman and Dak Prescott are set to serve as honorary chairs for the 36th annual Children’s Cancer Fund (CCF) Gala and Fashion Show. During a recent appearance, when asked about how he feels about his importance in the organization, Aikman looked back on how he first got involved.

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“Well, I’m honoured to have been associated with them as long as I have.” Troy Aikman said on FOX 4 Dallas-Fort Worth. “And I have to give credit, really, to my mentor and close personal friend, Roger Staubach, because I was invited to attend that event back when I was playing. And then a year or two later, Roger reached out to me and asked if I would co-chair it with him. It was really a big honour—when Roger picks up the phone and makes a call, the answer to that question is a resounding yes.”

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In 1995, while Aikman was at the peak of his playing career, he received a life-changing invitation. Roger Staubach, the legendary Cowboys quarterback and a co-chair of the event since its start in 1988, asked Aikman to join him. At the time, Aikman was a young player with no idea that this request would turn into a lifelong commitment.

Aikman officially became a co-chair in 1997. The impact of seeing the children on the runway changed his perspective forever. Back then, he had said, “I was blown away and I told them at that moment that if they ever wanted me to continue to be a part of it, I’d be happy to do it,” Aikman said. Fortunately for me, they’ve asked me every year and I keep coming back. Now, it’s a dinner, but it’s no less impactful and we honor these kids. It’s really special, and of course, a lot of money is being raised for pediatric cancer research. It’s pretty cool.”

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Imago ARLINGTON, TX – DECEMBER 09: ESPN football broadcaster Troy Aikman visits the sidelines before the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Cincinnati Bengals on December 9, 2024 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Photo by Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA DEC 09 Bengals at Cowboys EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon1692412095126

Aikman has spent many years helping the organization raise money for kids with cancer. Now, Dak Prescott is also helping him with this important work. The Children’s Cancer Fund uses the money to pay for medical research and to give families the help they need. They also make sure the kids have happy and fun moments while they are sick. This kindness is why people keep coming back to help every year.

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Having both football stars involved has made a huge difference. Last year, the work done by Prescott and Aikman helped the group raise nearly $3 million to help kids fight cancer. And this year too, they hope to contribute to the organization positively.

Troy Aikman wants to continue the legacy with Dak Prescott

For decades, the Dallas Cowboys’ Quarterbacks for a Cure initiative has been more than just a charitable title; it is a sacred torch passed from one generation of leadership to the next. The legacy, which began with Hall of Famer Roger Staubach, has found its next chapter in the partnership between Troy Aikman and Dak Prescott.

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When Roger Staubach stepped down as honorary co-chair of the Children’s Cancer Fund Gala a few years ago, he didn’t just leave a vacancy; he left a blueprint for service. Having served alongside Staubach for years, Troy Aikman knew exactly what the role required.

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When it came time to find a partner to help carry the weight, Aikman made the same phone call to Dak Prescott that Staubach had once made to him.

“I made the same call to Dak that Roger had made to me 25 years ago,” Aikman shared. The response was instantaneous. “Dak responded the same way that I did. He immediately said, ‘Honored to be a part of it. Can’t wait.'”

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Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles, Sep 4, 2025 Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) looks on during warmups prior to the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Philadelphia Lincoln Financial Field, Pennsylvania, USA. EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xBillxStreicherx 20250904_hlf_sq4_030

Aikman and Prescott stand together as the flag bearers for the cause. But Aikman is already looking toward the future, acknowledging that the cycle of mentorship will eventually continue.

“Eventually, you know, it’ll come time for me to step down, and then Dak will have the opportunity to bring someone else along that has filled his shoes.”

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This year’s theme is Unbridled Courage. It is all about celebrating the amazing bravery of children and their families who face cancer with so much strength. Even Dak Prescott was deeply moved by the experience and the true emotions.

Dak says that the joy these kids show, despite everything they are going through, is exactly why he comes back every single year.

“The joy these kids bring, knowing everything they’re going through and the resilience it takes just to be here, is what brings me back year after year,” added Dak Prescott. “Being part of a night that gives them spirit, love, hope and support, while recognizing the obstacles they face every day, means the world to me.” Prescott said.

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The Fashion Show and Gala is the biggest event for the Children’s Cancer Fund. It does more than just raise money for medical care; it’s a huge celebration of hope. During the show, 18 kids between the ages of 5 and 15 who are currently fighting cancer get to be the stars. They pick out their own favorite outfits from Dillard’s and walk the runway with a celebrity partner.

It is a truly life-changing night that brings together famous guests, researchers, and sponsors. This year too the organization hopes that they can contribute to the children’s treatment to their fullest.