Cowboys Locker Room Calls Urgent Meeting Amid Ongoing Defensive Issues

There hasn’t been much change in the Dallas Cowboys‘ defensive performance in the 2026 season compared to last year. Of course, Jerry Jones overhauled the defense earlier this offseason, bringing in Christian Parker as the defensive coordinator, making multiple trades, and signing several free agents. But through the first five weeks of the season, the defense still ranks near the bottom.

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Evidently, Dallas is now doing everything it can to improve its defense as the Week 6 matchup against the Green Bay Packers approaches. And certainly, the efforts aren’t limited to bolstering the roster midseason. According to linebacker DeMarvion Overshown, the team held a “heart-to-heart” players’ meeting on Monday.

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“Looking ourselves in the mirror,” said Overshown, per the team’s website. “Putting what we wanted our standard to be, we put that on the board. We went by bullet point, bullet point. Are we holding up to this? Are we being this? As a unit, how can we get closer? What is it? Just hearing from all of us.

“It really wasn’t like a fire drill conversation, it was more so, ‘What can I do to help you? What do I expect from you on Sundays, or every Monday walk throughs?’ We’ve got to talk to each other like that because the ship is only going to go as far as the weakest person on the boat. As long as we all in this together, I think we’re going to be great. I know we’re going to be there.”

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The Cowboys held the meeting after a disappointing Week 5 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday, where the defense once again failed to put up a strong outing. The unit allowed the Buccaneers to tally 419 total yards, including 178 passing yards and 241 rushing yards.

They failed to contain Bucky Irving, who rushed for 165 yards on 21 carries, scoring a rushing touchdown, while also adding 10 receiving yards on 2 receptions. Backup quarterback Jalon Daniels completed 19-of-25 for 189 yards, one touchdown, and no interceptions, as the Bucs defeated the Cowboys 24-16.

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Since then, the Cowboys have implemented multiple changes on defense to improve. Per reports, Dallas has brought veteran coach Mike Pettine on as a defensive assistant. Pettine has previously worked with head coach Brian Schottenheimer while serving as the New York Jets‘ defensive coordinator.

At the same time, he also worked with Parker while serving as the Green Bay Packers’ defensive coordinator. Amid the defensive struggles, Parker will now coach from the booth rather than the sidelines.

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The changes came at a time when the defense was struggling, as the Cowboys currently sit at 2-3. Through the first five weeks, the unit ranks 25th in points allowed, giving up 27.2 points per game, and 31st in total yards allowed.

The passing defense has failed to contain opposing quarterbacks, allowing 1,135 passing yards and ranking 21st in the league. The unit has yet to record an interception this season. The run defense, meanwhile, has been ineffective as well. The unit has allowed 842 rushing yards, ranking last in the league.

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The defensive struggles carry major concerns considering the changes Dallas has made this past offseason. After firing Matt Eberflus, Dallas brought Parker to lead the defense. At the same time, the Cowboys also traded for Rashan Gary and Joey Porter Jr., with Porter’s trade coming amid major injury concerns.

Dallas signed multiple free agents, including Jalen Thompson, P.J. Locke, and Cobie Durant, and acquired Dee Winters in a trade with the San Francisco 49ers while drafting Caleb Downs and Malachi Lawrence in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

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At the same time, the defense has been marred by multiple injuries, particularly at cornerbacks, safeties, and linebackers. Dallas had lost safety Malik Hooker and linebacker DeMarvion Overshown in the season opener, placed safety P.J. Locke on injured reserve, and then lost cornerback Cobie Durant and safety Jalen Thompson. Defensive tackle Jonathan Bullard was also expected to miss several weeks.

Overshown, in particular, has dealt with major injuries throughout his NFL career. He went down with a torn ACL in 2023, followed by a torn ACL, MCL, and PCL in his right knee in the 2024 season.

And now, he has missed the last four games of the season due to a hamstring injury. For now, though, Overshown is optimistic about returning against the Packers in Week 6.

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“I feel better than when I felt when the injury happened,” said Overshown. “I’m running around, I’m doing everything you can as a football player. These [hamstring injuries] are tricky. You can have six good days in a row and then out of nowhere, something happens. Right now I’m feeling great. I’m feeling like I can run around and do everything I could before the injury. At this point, it’s just how practice goes throughout the week. How the [hamstring] handles all the stresses of a full 60 minutes of football.”

That said, the defense has been a problem for the Cowboys this season as well. While the team has held players’ meetings on Monday, it remains to be seen whether they’ll overcome their defensive woes.