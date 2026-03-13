Cowboys Make Double Decision for Dak Prescott’s Offense After Jerry Jones’ $5.5M Move

So far this offseason, Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys have focused on addressing their defensive needs, especially after the franchise finished with the worst defense in the league during the 2025 season. But Jerry also knows that if Dallas wants to seriously contend for a Super Bowl, the offense around Dak Prescott needs reinforcement as well. And on Friday, the Cowboys made a couple of moves in that direction.

The team added depth on offense by signing offensive lineman Matt Hennessy and re-signing tight end Princeton Fant.

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Starting with Hennessy. According to reports, Dallas agreed to a one-year deal with the veteran lineman following his stint with the San Francisco 49ers. Hennessy was originally a third-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft by the Atlanta Falcons. And the 28-year-old spent the first four seasons of his career in Atlanta.

He began his rookie season playing behind veteran center Alex Mack before the Falcons promoted him to the starting role in 2021. That year, Hennessy started every game at center in what became his first full season as a starter. The next two seasons, however, were heavily impacted by injuries.

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In 2022, he suffered a knee injury that landed him on IR until the final two games of the season. Then, during training camp ahead of the 2023 season, Hennessy suffered another knee injury and ended up missing the entire year.

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After that stretch, Hennessy bounced around the league for a bit. He returned briefly to Atlanta. But he eventually signed with the 49ers in December 2024 after the Falcons released him from their practice squad. Now he arrives in Dallas after appearing in all 17 games for San Francisco during the 2025 season.

And while nothing is confirmed yet, ESPN’s Todd Archer noted that Hennessy could be an option to replace Brock Hoffman, who still has not found a new team.

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As for Princeton Fant, Jerry Jones opted to retain a depth piece and special teams contributor for the 2026 season. Still, Fant has yet to take a significant step forward in his brief NFL career.

The tight end entered the league as an undrafted free agent with the Cowboys in 2023. Since then, he has spent most of his time on the practice squad over the past three seasons. During that span, he has appeared in just 11 games, with most of his involvement coming on special teams.

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His busiest season came in 2024 when he played in eight games. When it comes to offensive production, the opportunities have been minimal. Fant has logged just 14 offensive snaps in his NFL career, all of which came during that same 2024 season.

Even with the new deal, the 27-year-old remains buried on the depth chart. In 2025, he sat behind Jake Ferguson, Luke Schoonmaker, and Brevyn Spann Ford. Whether he can carve out a bigger role in 2026 remains an open question.

Meanwhile, while Jerry addressed the offensive side of the roster on Friday, the Cowboys also managed to add another weapon to the team’s secondary.

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Jerry Jones brought a cornerback from the Rams

The Cowboys finished the 2025 season with the worst pass defense in the league. To address that issue in the secondary, Jerry Jones has been fairly active during free agency. For starters, the owner and general manager brought in safety Jalen Thompson from the Arizona Cardinals on a three-year, $36 million deal.

Beyond that, Dallas also signed P.J. Locke on a one-year deal after the safety spent his first six seasons with the Denver Broncos. And now, the Cowboys have added another piece to the secondary by signing former Los Angeles Rams cornerback Cobie Durant to a one-year, $5.5 million deal.

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With that move, Durant became the second Rams player to leave Los Angeles in free agency this year after Tutu Atwell. A former fourth-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, Durant made an early impression by recording seven interceptions in the regular season and four more in the playoffs during his rookie year, while also leading the league with 151 interception return yards.

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Los Angeles Rams Nov 23, 2025 Inglewood, California, USA Los Angeles Rams cornerback Cobie Durant 14 acknowledges the crowd after returning a pass thrown by Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield not pictured for a touchdown during the first quarter at SoFi Stadium. Inglewood SoFi Stadium California USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJaynexKamin-Onceax 20251123_rwe_aj4_0044

Now he arrives in Dallas after leading the Rams with three interceptions during the most recent regular season, matching Emmanuel Forbes Jr.’s total. Durant then added another strong postseason showing with an NFL high three interceptions in the playoffs, along with a league best seven pass breakups.

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Heading into the 2026 season, Durant will now be tasked with helping stabilize a Cowboys pass defense that finished at the bottom of the league in 2025.