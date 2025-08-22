Micah Parsons’ Agent Clears Stance on Jerry Jones’ Comments After Obstructing Cowboys DE’s Extension

The Dallas Cowboys often do not get through a week without making headlines, and that was the case this time, with the focus squarely on Jerry Jones and his franchise’s star, Micah Parsons. When Jones appeared on Michael Irvin’s YouTube podcast recently, the Cowboys owner was asked directly about the team’s proposed contract to Parsons during the early part of the offseason. Irvin asked outright if that contract would have made Parsons the NFL’s highest-paid non-quarterback. Jones stalled before outlining a line in the sand: “I can’t necessarily say [that]. It would’ve made him the highest-guaranteed player other than a quarterback in the NFL.”

But that’s not all. Per beat reporter Joseph Hoyt on X, “Cowboys owner Jerry Jones to @michaelirvin88 on the offer to Micah Parsons: “When we wanted to send the details to the agent [David Mulugheta], the agent told us to stick it up our a-s.” Now it’s Micah’s agent’s turn, David Mulugheta, who has given a subtle reaction to this statement by Jones.

While he refused to provide a public comment to SportsDayDFW, sources confirmed that he is well aware of the interview and Jones’ wording. His firm stand tells much: the camp is not shaken, but neither is it in a hurry to join the public dance-off. The future of the defensive end is as hot a subject as ever in Dallas, and the agent’s measured silence attests to how precarious these negotiations have turned.

Off the record, there’s a certain tension brewing that can’t be denied. Each utterance from Jones adds to the layers of a contract standoff that already lasted longer than fans and pundits anticipated. With training camp intensity happening in August, the Cowboys’ most havoc-wreaking defender is still without long-term security, although everyone presumed it was a sure bet months prior.